Introducing NUROUM C40 - A Premium Meeting Camera for Small Teams with Budget

NUROUM, an innovative audio-video solution provider based in Philadelphia, introduced their new video conference webcam: NUROUM C40, a camera, mic and speaker all in one. NUROUM C40 is designed for creating a more immersive video conference experience for hybrid work teams. It works with versatile conferencing apps: Zoom, Skype, Teams, Google Hangouts, and other major video conference platforms.