P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized Celebrates Their New Women of Empowerment Members
Manhasset, NY, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) celebrates their newest Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their achievements and contributions in the many fields and industries listed.
About the Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight their newest Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Alexa Martinez--Realtor
Allison Garver--Director of Student Involvement
Amy Cassell--Founder, Interior Architect
Anna Aberle--Owner, CEO
Annette Terrell--Owner
Antoinette C. Reames--Owner
Arielle D. Corinti--Realtor
Ashley J. Dugan--Practice Coordinator
Avalon Brown--RN, Author
Barbara Hagerty--Associate Director of Technology Innovation
Barbara A. Korabel--Real Estate Broker
Brittany Morley--Lead Designer
Catherine W. Christie--Associate Dean, Professor, Author
Cathie M. Edwards--Office Manager
Charisse Diggins--CEO
Christina M. Palmer--Master Sanitation Supervisor
Christina T. Tsangaroulis--Owner
Cindy M. Maultsby--Neuroscience Sales Specialist
Claudia J. Krause--Teacher, Author
Constance Dean Qualls--Chair, Professor
Crystal Lynn Privett--CEO, Author, Speaker
Daisy L. Horton--Owner
Dana Young--CEO, Detective
Danita Applewhite--Director
Dayana Apaid Villedrouin--VP Sales
Dena Zapotoschny--Owner
Desery Morrow--Owner
Dionetta Briscoe-DeJesus--Realtor
Donnia L. Richardson--Assistant Principal
Dorrece Lisenby--Owner, Broker
Emily Rose--Information Specialist/Acquisitions & Cataloging Assistant
Gail J. Petrowsky--President, Motivational Speaker
Heidi A. Burns--Broker, Co-Owner
Helen K. Lafferty--Professor, Interim President of YSU
Jacqueline DeFrancesco--Major Account Representative
Jamie Green--Office Assistant 2
Janell Drone--Researcher
Jarnette L. Brownlee--Massage Therapist
Jeanette Bronée--Keynote Speaker
Jeanie Edwards--Owner
Jennifer D. Padyiasek--Vice President, Risk Management Claims Consultant
Jessy De Freitas--Founder
Jodi Talarico--CEO, RN, Certified Injector
Julia D. Malisos--Principal, Planning and Community Design
Karen D. Forbes--Phlebotomist
Kathleen B. Turner--Author
Kellie Plucinski--Realtor
Kieri L. Olmstead--Owner
Kimberly V. Wells--Hospice Social Worker
Kormassah Jallah Webs--Founder
Kristen L. Koester-- Owner and Photographer
Ktherine E. Taylor--Founder, Counselor, Pastor
Latesha R. Clark--Owner
Laura Ando-Antino--Quality Control Inspector
Lesley C. George--CEO, Author, Motivational Speaker
Linda Katty--Founder
Linda Fay Caldwell--President
Linda K. Faires--Owner
Lynneia R. Perkins--Insurance Agent, Financial Advisor
Maggie McNally--Owner
Mary C. Lang--Principal
Michele G. Muggridge--Nurse
Michelle de Guzman Villanueva--Coach
Michelle Lores--Author, Speaker of Hope
Michelle Rogers--VP
Mileva K. Repasky--Chief Patient Officer
Rome L. Williams--Owner
Sandy Selmour--Entrepreneur
Sandy J. Featherston--Owner
Shana Davis--Owner
Shana W. Gourdine--Author, Founder
Sunmy Brown--Special Education Department Chair
Suzanne A. Matheson--Senior Vice President Sales
Tabitha Lents--Owner
Tammie D. Washington--Business Owner
Tanesha L. Dodson--Owner
Terri Crittenden--Owner, Architect
Thula McCulley--CEO, Founder
Tiffany M. Davy--Patient Representative
Tiffiany A. Frazier--Certified Life Coach
Verna A. Bogan—CEO
Zahra S. Youssouf--Supervisor Strategy
To become a member, visit www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.- Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
