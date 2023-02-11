ICRL INDIA Achieves Successful Placement of Candidates and Offers Immigration-Related Help to All
ICRL India is delighted to announce that they have successfully placed over 100 candidates last year in Canada, Australia, Germany, and Ireland. With the experience of more than two decades, their seasoned immigration consultants are extremely happy and delighted with the result and milestones achieved.
Mumbai, India, February 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Every year, more than hundreds of visa applicants apply for immigration to Canada, Australia, the USA, the UK, etc. countries through ICRL INDIA and settle in their destination country after getting visa approval. The visa success rate of ICRL INDIA is more than 97 percent of mostly Canadian and Australian visa processes.
The successfully placed candidates are from different cities in India and have reached out to ICRL INDIA and shown major interest in making their career abroad. The company receive daily new requests from Candidates around the country as well as in other parts of the world. Among them, only a few are eligible to apply and settle abroad.
The overseas immigration company ICRL INDIA has branches in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Lucknow, and more. With its branches in different cities, it has over 50 client service managers across the country, who help visa applicants every year to move abroad for education, PR visa, study visa, visit visas, family-sponsored visas, and more.
The director of ICRL INDIA, Mr. Rajnish Kumar says, "We are thrilled to receive such a great response last year in 2022 and have helped many candidates make their dream come true to settle in foreign countries. This year too, we are highly motivated and looking to help more and more candidates across the country to settle and migrate to overseas countries".
Every immigration case and candidate requirement received at ICRL INDIA starts with a contract engagement that keeps the process clear and transparent. Here is a list of the services offered by ICRL INDIA:
- Eligibility Assessment
- Visa Application
- Document Assistance
- Resume Writing
- International Jobs
- Language coaching, i.e., IELTS, PTE, etc.
- Refusal case analysis
- Visa application follow up
- Post-Landing Services, etc.
After you have enrolled with ICRL INDIA, you can relax as they will handle all the processes and queries, from checking the eligibility to visa application filing, follow-up, and post-landing services.
If you are willing to apply for visa help in an overseas country or looking for a job to settle abroad, you may get complete details by visiting their headquarter branch office. Here is the complete address:
Parinee Cresenzo, 10th Floor, AWFIS,
C-30, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra East, BKC, Mumbai-400051
To discuss your eligibility with the ICRL INDIA Immigration Advisor over a cup of coffee, you may visit their headquarter branch office in Mumbai or contact them at +91 8586900846. Alternatively, you can drop an e-mail at info@icrlindia.com.
