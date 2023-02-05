HostPapa Acquires Deluxe Corporation’s Web Hosting and Logo Design Businesses
Burlington, Canada, February 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HostPapa, Inc., a leading global web hosting and cloud service provider for small and medium businesses (SMBs), announced today its acquisition of Deluxe Corporation’s web hosting and logo design businesses. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The Deluxe web hosting business serves as a trusted provider to small business customers and email hosting customers around the world. It also provides white-label website hosting services to enterprise customers, as well as logo solutions and services to small business customers through its Deluxe Logo Design brand.
The acquisition of both the web hosting and logo design operations will expand HostPapa’s burgeoning hosting and design businesses and will increase the scale of its offering in numerous markets.
“We’re excited about the possibilities that this acquisition brings to HostPapa, including strengthening our position to better acquire and serve customers around the world. We look forward to working with the Deluxe team to transition their brands, clients and people to the HostPapa family,” said Jamie Opalchuk, HostPapa Founder and Chief Executive Officer.
“As Deluxe concentrates more on our core business of payments and data, we sought and found in HostPapa a scaled business leader that could continue to grow our incredible web hosting and logo design teams,” said Garry Capers, President of Cloud Solutions for Deluxe.
This transaction represents yet another strategic acquisition for HostPapa as it expands its global footprint. Deluxe web hosting and logo design staff will transition to the HostPapa team in the coming weeks. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
About HostPapa
HostPapa, Inc., founded in 2006 (www.hostpapa.com) and based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a leading web hosting and cloud services provider for small businesses around the globe. HostPapa is committed to providing a complete array of enterprise-grade solutions to every business owner. These services, traditionally out of reach to smaller businesses, are offered in a one-stop shop, making it quick and easy for customers to select the services they need to grow. HostPapa backs these offerings with 24-7 award–winning multilingual customer support provided by a team of experts.
About Deluxe
Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.
Contact information:
Name: Janis Pethybridge
Email: press@hostpapa.com
Website: www.hostpapa.com
