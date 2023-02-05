Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation for L’Arche St. Louis, to Help People with Disabilities
Maplewood, MO, February 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing plans to donate a portion of their February sales to L'Arche St. Louis through their monthly giveback effort, Closets for a Cause. L’Arche St. Louis helps members with disabilities live full and healthy lives.
“We are so grateful for the partnership with Saint Louis Closet Co.,” said Paula Kilcoyne, Executive Director and Community Leader of L’Arche St. Louis. “Closets for a Cause will further our mission to provide high-quality care and places of belonging for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.”
Funds raised through Closets for a Cause will go toward creating a fully accessible patio with raised garden beds at L’Arche’s Activities Center in Brentwood. This patio is where members will learn how to grow fruits and vegetables they can use in home-cooked meals. The funds will also support L’Arche’s:
· Daytime Activities Program,
· Education and Community Outreach Program,
· Family Support Program,
· and Residential Services Program.
Founded in 2011, this nonprofit organization is currently helping 14 adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Hundreds of people with and without disabilities learn about the nonprofit’s message of inclusion and belonging through the Education and Community Outreach Program.
L’Arche St. Louis, which has locations in Brentwood, Maplewood, and Webster Groves, is part of the International Federation of L’Arche that started in France in 1964. For more information about L’Arche St. Louis, please visit https://www.larchestlouis.org/.
Since 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $101,527.64 to local nonprofit organizations. A full list of partners can be viewed at https://www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back/.
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Contact
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
www.stlouisclosetco.com
