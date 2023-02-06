The UpTeam Honors Black History Month
The UpTeam Consultants is proud to celebrate Black History Month as a Black-Owned Business with a commitment to the community.
Austin, TX, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Black History Month, celebrated each February, honors the triumphs and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history. As a Black-Owned Business, The UpTeam Consultants serves the community and joins with businesses throughout the United States to provide opportunities for employees in all fields to be proud of their accomplishments.
“Business is a process that is far from racial, ethical, or ethnicity-divided when you consider the value of your product or service offering,” shares Jaque Hopson, co-founder of The UpTeam Consultants. “Having been an entrepreneur for more than a decade here in Central Texas, I am thankful for customers and clients that have supported, used, and referred our services because they believe in who we are. We work to provide excellent service, and what is most important to us are the people we serve and the customer's experience that keeps them coming back and referring others to us. As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, ‘Life's most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?’ People, Planet, Profit!”
About The UpTeam Consultants:
The UpTeam Consultants is formed by a group of consultants bringing a combined 50 years of direct hire recruiting and staffing experience in a wide variety of industries. The Central Texas-based company is on a mission to provide an efficient, effective, and enjoyable staffing experience, striving to understand the needs of employers and job seekers and to facilitate the perfect match of experience, skill, and cultural fit. To learn more about The UpTeam Consultants, visit www.theupteamco.com or call (512) 922-4112.
Categories