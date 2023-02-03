John V. Aikins Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Norco, CA, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John V. Aikins of Norco, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of wire and cables.
About John V. Aikins
John V. Aikins is a quality manager at Dacon Systems, Inc. Located in Corona, California, Dacon Systems is an industry leader in manufacturing custom wire and custom cable. With over Aikins 11 years experience, Aikins is responsible for quality management and taking care of customer issues. He ensures the quality of the products and that clients receive the correct products as ordered.
Born January 8, 1952, in Rochester, New York, Aikins is affiliated with A.N.S.I. In his spare time, John enjoys horseback riding and volunteering.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
