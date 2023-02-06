NESCom at Husson University Cuts Ribbon on New Full-Service Student-Run Marketing Agency
Bangor, ME, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hiring an advertising and marketing agency that can help organizations with their strategies and materials is often difficult for small businesses, start-ups and non-profits due to the costs involved. Addressing this challenge is a new student-run agency at Husson University that’s designed to provide pro bono advertising and marketing assistance to area organizations that wouldn’t otherwise have access to these services. The University marked the opening of this new agency with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, January 30, 2022.
With a location adjacent to the lobby of the Wildey Communications Center, home of the New England School of Communications (NESCom) at Husson University, the One Circle Agency, has already begun to work with area clients.
“This agency is an important new innovation in hands-on learning,” said Alban Michaud, Class of 2023, a student in NESCom’s marketing communications program. “It’s just one of the ways Husson University creates trailblazing opportunities for the next generation of communications professionals. Student-run agencies like this will help students like me get hired after I graduate.”
Theresa Ayotte, an assistant professor and the graphic/visual design program coordinator at NESCom says that her partnership with Nancy Roberts, the program coordinator for the marketing communications program, is helping to make the agency successful. “This is a true collaboration where students are meeting with the client and creating marketing plans and supporting materials including logos, posters, social media, websites, videos and more,” said Ayotte. “Combining their efforts through this agency provides students with a first-rate, hands-on learning experience where they all get to work with real-world clients.”
“We’re not looking to compete with other local marketing agencies for business,” added Dr. Marie Hansen, dean of the New England School of Communications. “In fact, the agencies I’ve spoken with appreciate the One Circle Agency concept. They see it as a proving ground that will help prepare students for future work in a professional environment.”
Students will fill every role in the agency, under the supervision of Ayotte and Roberts. This includes graphic design, social media, messaging, public relations and client management. Participating in One Circle Agency projects will also give students the opportunity to learn about the advantages and challenges that can arise when working in teams.
Organizations interested in learning more about working with the One Circle Agency on projects that would benefit their organizations can contact the Agency at OneCircleAgency@husson.edu.
With a location adjacent to the lobby of the Wildey Communications Center, home of the New England School of Communications (NESCom) at Husson University, the One Circle Agency, has already begun to work with area clients.
“This agency is an important new innovation in hands-on learning,” said Alban Michaud, Class of 2023, a student in NESCom’s marketing communications program. “It’s just one of the ways Husson University creates trailblazing opportunities for the next generation of communications professionals. Student-run agencies like this will help students like me get hired after I graduate.”
Theresa Ayotte, an assistant professor and the graphic/visual design program coordinator at NESCom says that her partnership with Nancy Roberts, the program coordinator for the marketing communications program, is helping to make the agency successful. “This is a true collaboration where students are meeting with the client and creating marketing plans and supporting materials including logos, posters, social media, websites, videos and more,” said Ayotte. “Combining their efforts through this agency provides students with a first-rate, hands-on learning experience where they all get to work with real-world clients.”
“We’re not looking to compete with other local marketing agencies for business,” added Dr. Marie Hansen, dean of the New England School of Communications. “In fact, the agencies I’ve spoken with appreciate the One Circle Agency concept. They see it as a proving ground that will help prepare students for future work in a professional environment.”
Students will fill every role in the agency, under the supervision of Ayotte and Roberts. This includes graphic design, social media, messaging, public relations and client management. Participating in One Circle Agency projects will also give students the opportunity to learn about the advantages and challenges that can arise when working in teams.
Organizations interested in learning more about working with the One Circle Agency on projects that would benefit their organizations can contact the Agency at OneCircleAgency@husson.edu.
Contact
Husson UniversityContact
Eric B. Gordon
(207) 992-4925
https://www.husson.edu
Cell: (207) 649-4647
Eric B. Gordon
(207) 992-4925
https://www.husson.edu
Cell: (207) 649-4647
Categories