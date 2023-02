Hayward, CA, February 07, 2023 --( PR.com )-- In a YouTube video, Daniel Vaswani breaks down the seriousness of a third DUI and the major consequences the charge may have. He explains that, one is more likely than not to see a five year probationary period in being found guilty of this charge. Along with this, there are alcohol terms imposed and expensive fine and fees. The most strenuous part of a third time DUI, is the mandatory jail time component, as it is significantly high. To try to avoid it or find an alternative to the extensive jail time, one should hire qualified counsel to fight for the issue.Mr. Vaswani also explains the nuances within each county when being charged with a third DUI, as some counties have different alternatives and conditions that can be or must be met. Ones driving privilege is dealt within the DMV. Depending on the circumstances, point count, and a possible refusal, the revocation of ones license can be substantial. This does not include the penalties of an injury. Often, if there is injury on a third DUI charge, the District Attorney’s Office will invariably charge with a felony instead of a misdemeanor.To learn more about the types of cases Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers handles, please visit: https://www.virtuosolaw.com/criminal-defense/.Want to know more about DUI’s? Check out: https://www.virtuosolaw.com/dui-offenses/.If you have been charged with a third DUI, please contact 833-6-No-Jail.