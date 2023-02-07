Rayna Tours and Travels’ Flagship Products and Innovative Travel Technologies Are Showcased at OTM
The company joins more than 1,100 exhibitors from over 55 countries in what is known as India’s largest international travel show.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rayna Tours and Travels connects with one of India’s largest gatherings of international travel professionals at the Outbound Travel Market (OTM) in Mumbai. OTM’s inaugural ceremony was graced by some of the most prominent names in the industry, such as Mrs. Jyoti Mayal (Travel Agents Association of India’s President), H.E. Dr. Saud Mohammed Al-Sati (Saudi Embassy’s Ambassador), H.E. Ibrahim Shaheeb (Maldives’ High Commissioner), and Philip Dickinson (Qatar Tourism’s V.P. International Markets).
OTM is dedicated to the outbound travel domain and is one of the Asia-Pacific region’s most looked-forward-to B2B events. The four-day event started on February 1, 2023, and will last till February 4, 2023, at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre. Rayna Tours and Travels’ team at OTM includes Mr. Ranjan Kumar Singh (Country Head), Aditya Upadhyay (Manager FIT OPERATIONS), Archana Nayak (MICE Head), Mr Akash Singh (Manager - Sales Support – West), Ayyappa Pillai (Manager - Corporate Sales), Brijesh Chaurasiya (Manager Online) and Sajan Gabriel (BDM Singapore).
“Like in the previous years, participating in OTM has allowed us to network with the industry decision-makers, dignitaries, and buyers worldwide. Until now, we have had some fruitful discussions that have strengthened our new customer database and cemented our existing affiliations and partnerships. As always, it has helped us stay abreast of the latest industry trends, refine our professional skills, and boost our brand recognition while generating quality leads,” said Rayna Tours’ media team.
“Following the effects of the pandemic, the tourism sector now displays a fast recovery, with the travel demand becoming stronger than ever and returning to pre-pandemic levels. And we look forward to gaining industry insights and further leveraging this potential by presenting our signature offerings and travel innovations. With a day more left for the event, we are excited to continue meeting and collaborating with the industry experts, visionaries, and other interested parties via seminars, face-to-face connections, etc., held throughout the event,” he added.
Rayna Tours’ team can be met at the event venue (Jio World Convention Centre) at Booth H-300 in Pavilion No. 3.
About Rayna Tours and Travels
Rayna Tours and Travels, founded in 2006, is an ISO-certified destination management company with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Singapore, Malaysia, and Pune (India). With over a decade of combined experience in different facets of travel and hospitality industry, Rayna Tours offers an advanced online reservation system with customized travel solutions and instant confirmation – all backed by a team of tour consultants with deep-rooted local knowledge and expertise.
