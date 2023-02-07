Horror Realm Con 2023 Guests Include Terrifier 2 Star and a Multiple Oscar Winner
Guest list includes horror icons, directors and makeup artists plus a film program with international entries.
Pittsburgh, PA, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Horror Realm’s 2023 convention kicks off Friday, March 3 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel & Suites Pittsburgh in Bethel Park. The convention runs daily through Sunday, March 5.
This year’s show brings an interesting mix of actors, directors and makeup artists from some of horror’s most recognizable films:
· Terrifier 2 – direct from one of 2022’s hottest horror releases and newest franchises, star David Howard Thornton (Art the Clown) and Damien Leone, who wrote, produced, directed and created makeup and special effects for the 2016 Terrifier film and its follow up, will be on hand to meet fans.
· Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives – cast members of this entry in the iconic slasher series who will be appearing are CJ Graham (Jason), Darcy DeMoss (Nikki), Tom Fridley (Cort) and writer/director Tom McLoughlin
· Night of the Demons – stars of this 1988 supernatural horror film appearing at this year’s show are Amelia Kinkade (Angela) and Linnea Quigley (Suzanne)
· Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III – actor and former professional wrestler R.A. Mihailoff, the man behind the Leatherface mask in this TCM installment is joined by Jennifer Banko (the Little Girl)
Other guests who Horror Realm is pleased to welcome include:
· Oscar winning makeup artist Ve Neill. She has been nominated for eight Academy Awards and won for her work on the films Beetlejuice, Mrs. Doubtfire and Ed Wood. Ms. Neill has also won an Emmy Award for The Shining and a daytime Emmy for Pee Wee’s Playhouse. Other notable films she has worked on are Austin Powers in Goldmember, The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Lost Boys, Batman Returns, and Edward Scissorhands. She has also appeared as a judge on Syfy’s Face Off competition series.
· Actor and producer Tony Moran, best known to horror fans as the unmasked Michael Myers in the original Halloween film. He has also appeared in the film Death House and television programs The Waltons and CHiPS.
· Brittany Mirabile, who was the supporting lead actress in The Purge: Election Year. She has also appeared in the film Alberto and the Concrete Jungle, the web series M.I.S.T.E.R and a number of short films.
· Former WWE Women’s and TNA Knockouts Champion Gail Kim will be appearing on Saturday only from 11 AM to 3 PM. Ms. Kim was also the first female wrestler inducted in the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Horror Realm’s film program, curated by Adam Holtzapfel of Otheworldly Culture, features more than 30 independent short and feature film submissions from more than 15 countries including the United States, India, Canada, Nigeria, Brazil, Iran, Turkey, Korea and Italy. The program also features a screening of Redsin Tower, celebrating 21 years of ToeTag, a local film production company run by husband and wife team Fred and Shelby Vogel. The program closes on Saturday night with a special edition of Bad Movie Bingo hosted by Neo Trash Video.
The convention features a large dealer room with vendors selling horror themed merchandise such as DVDs, collectible figures, t-shirts, posters, jewelry and clothing; a film program; celebrity Q&A sessions; a tattoo contest; the Horror Match Game; Scareoke and a dance party.
Tickets are $40 for weekend, $20 for Friday, $25 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance online at horrorrealmcon.simpletix.com.
The convention is sponsored in part by Pop Culture Comics, a family-owned business with several locations in Pittsburgh, offering a range of new and second-hand pop culture merchandise and comic books. They are an authorized retailer for DC Comics, Marvel, Dark Horse Comics, NECA, Mezco Toyz and more. Founded with an enthusiasm for the 1980s, Pop Culture Comics hopes to become your go-to shop for both new and old collectibles, trades, toys, original movie posters, and comics. Visit their web site at www.buypopculture.com.
For more information, please visit www.horrorrealmcon.com.
