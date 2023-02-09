One-Stop Online B2B Marketplace for Premium Aluminium Products, ALU Connect, Opens Registration
Shanghai, China, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aluminium China, an all-in-one annual trade show for the entire aluminium industry chain organized by RX Greater China, has announced the launch of ALU connect, a professional B2B online sourcing platform that helps global buyers connect with high-quality Chinese suppliers more easily in a seamless end to end digital experience.
ALU connect allows users to access over one hundred manufacturers in one place where they can easily discover, source, and procure thousands of aluminium products, processing equipment and auxiliary materials.
Since COVID-19 pandemic hit, the world has shifted its usual practices, and to comply with various restrictions implemented, businesses have been pivoted to online channels to procure products and services.
While the change is challenging, it also presents many opportunities as ALUMINIUM CHINA took advantage of the circumstances and gave birth to ALU connect. It provides a digital platform where buyers can easily identify trusted suppliers in China and discover series of examine products.
Leveraging almost two decades of experience in China aluminum industry and extensive business network across the globe, ALU connect aims to break down the geographical barriers and helps buyers easily match with the right China suppliers with transparency and quality. All these and more start with one simple registration process.
Three Key Functions Help Connect with China Suppliers Efficiently
Compare. Clients can easily browse numbers of suppliers on the platform and determine which one is the best to meet for their business needs. Buyers can access information about each supplier and their products. With this detail on hand, clients do not need to search online for information anymore, which saves their valuable time.
Connect. Once the buyer identifies a preferred supplier, he/she can directly send them a message via the platform. One of the platform’s features is allowing buyers and suppliers to exchange messages and contact details, as well as request price quotations and other enquiries easily.
Source. The platform uses a business matchmaking feature that allows buyers to find the right supplier based on their procurement needs. Receiving quotes and posting purchasing and procurement leads directly on the platform to connect with suppliers.
Registration for ALU connect is now open. Visit ALU connect’ s official website and register.
About Aluminium China
As a leading tradeshow and B2B platform in Asia, Aluminium China is dedicated to creating a platform for the entire aluminum industry that provides integrated services such as branding, networking, and international exchange. It is committed to driving forward the industry development, catalyzing innovation and collaboration by connecting suppliers with global professionals and buyers from sectors including automobiles, packaging, consumer electronics, rail transportation, and aviation etc. ALUMINIUM CHINA 2023 will take place in Shanghai between 5 – 7 July.
ALU connect allows users to access over one hundred manufacturers in one place where they can easily discover, source, and procure thousands of aluminium products, processing equipment and auxiliary materials.
Since COVID-19 pandemic hit, the world has shifted its usual practices, and to comply with various restrictions implemented, businesses have been pivoted to online channels to procure products and services.
While the change is challenging, it also presents many opportunities as ALUMINIUM CHINA took advantage of the circumstances and gave birth to ALU connect. It provides a digital platform where buyers can easily identify trusted suppliers in China and discover series of examine products.
Leveraging almost two decades of experience in China aluminum industry and extensive business network across the globe, ALU connect aims to break down the geographical barriers and helps buyers easily match with the right China suppliers with transparency and quality. All these and more start with one simple registration process.
Three Key Functions Help Connect with China Suppliers Efficiently
Compare. Clients can easily browse numbers of suppliers on the platform and determine which one is the best to meet for their business needs. Buyers can access information about each supplier and their products. With this detail on hand, clients do not need to search online for information anymore, which saves their valuable time.
Connect. Once the buyer identifies a preferred supplier, he/she can directly send them a message via the platform. One of the platform’s features is allowing buyers and suppliers to exchange messages and contact details, as well as request price quotations and other enquiries easily.
Source. The platform uses a business matchmaking feature that allows buyers to find the right supplier based on their procurement needs. Receiving quotes and posting purchasing and procurement leads directly on the platform to connect with suppliers.
Registration for ALU connect is now open. Visit ALU connect’ s official website and register.
About Aluminium China
As a leading tradeshow and B2B platform in Asia, Aluminium China is dedicated to creating a platform for the entire aluminum industry that provides integrated services such as branding, networking, and international exchange. It is committed to driving forward the industry development, catalyzing innovation and collaboration by connecting suppliers with global professionals and buyers from sectors including automobiles, packaging, consumer electronics, rail transportation, and aviation etc. ALUMINIUM CHINA 2023 will take place in Shanghai between 5 – 7 July.
Contact
RX ChinaContact
MJ Ballego
+86 10 5933 9387
https://www.japan-build.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html
MJ Ballego
+86 10 5933 9387
https://www.japan-build.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html
Categories