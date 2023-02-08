Adam Kwiat Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Realtor Adam Kwiat Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in Downtown Sarasota, Florida.
Sarasota, FL, February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Adam Kwiat has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the downtown Sarasota office. He has eight years of local real estate experience, serving Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. With a strong knowledge of the area, he helps buyers, particularly first-time buyers, navigate the real estate transaction process as easily and quickly as possible.
A native of Whitesboro, New York, Kwiat earned a bachelor’s degree in International Politics with a minor in Mandarin Chinese from the University of Buffalo. Prior to his real estate career, he was an intelligence analyst with a small defense contractor in Buffalo.
He enjoys traveling, playing pick-up soccer and reading, and volunteers every year to help collect and distribute Toys for Tots at Christmas time.
The RE/MAX Platinum Realty downtown Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street, Sarasota, Florida 34236. Kwiat can be reached at (941) 228-5484 or adam@ringthewingers.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
A native of Whitesboro, New York, Kwiat earned a bachelor’s degree in International Politics with a minor in Mandarin Chinese from the University of Buffalo. Prior to his real estate career, he was an intelligence analyst with a small defense contractor in Buffalo.
He enjoys traveling, playing pick-up soccer and reading, and volunteers every year to help collect and distribute Toys for Tots at Christmas time.
The RE/MAX Platinum Realty downtown Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street, Sarasota, Florida 34236. Kwiat can be reached at (941) 228-5484 or adam@ringthewingers.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Platinum RealtyContact
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
Categories