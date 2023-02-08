Heart To Heart with Social Workers
Live Webinar on Social Workers Building Principled Relationships with Clients
Philadelphia, PA, February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) is hosting its annual “Heart-To-Heart with Adoptions From The Heart” virtual event to feature social workers from different offices in honor of National Social Work Month. AFTH understands that in open adoption, education means everything. To blaze the trail in amplifying the voices of the adoption community, AFTH invites you to join this conversation to hear stories from social workers as they discuss how they navigate working with different clients and families each day.
This heart-to-heart will be one to remember, giving social workers the space to talk about the social work experience- triumphs, struggles, and the importance of maintaining a good relationship with clients. They will be joined by clients, adoptive and birth parents, to also share the importance of the social worker’s role from the beginning of the adoption process and ongoing. This live conversation is open to anyone with the slightest ties to the adoption community.
This Heart-To-Heart with Social Workers event will be held on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, from 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM. As always, this is a free event, but donations are welcome. All proceeds will go directly to AFTH’s program and services to provide resources for ALL our clients. Registration is required. For more details and to register, visit our website at AFTH.org, under Events, on the Events Calendar.
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. Maxine’s dream was to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY
Jada McCurry
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
Jada McCurry
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
