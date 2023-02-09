SottoPelle® Recognizes Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Greenwood Village, CO, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since May 2022.
Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., is a triple board-certified physician with over 15 years of experience managing complicated patients with numerous ailments and medical conditions. Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., in addition to being an experienced anesthesiologist, has spent 15 years performing numerous advanced interventional procedures and surgeries in the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain from a number of different causes. Many of those patients have conditions or take other treatments that leave them with hormone imbalances which Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., has treated for several years.
Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., also treats over-weight and obese patients with medications and surgical treatments and has found that bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) is an integral part of the successful management of patients struggling with weight. Once the weight has been managed successfully and hormones have been optimized, Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., and his team are able to help in the next step of your journey with aesthetic treatments from skin care and acne treatments to advanced laser treatments and body sculpting utilizing liposuction and skin tightening technologies.
Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., chose SottoPelle® after investigating numerous companies in the BHRT space. SottoPelle® is an International company that trains and partners with physicians who treat hormone imbalances by providing them with access their multi-patented dosing calculator to numerous different Compounding Pharmacies in order to provide his patients with the best, highest quality medications while allowing him to practice medicine the way he wishes to rather than dictating to him how to treat patients like so many other companies in the Industry.
Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., stated, “Of all the numerous types of conditions I have treated over the years, the use of BHRT to treat patients with hormone imbalances such as menopause and low testosterone has been very fulfilling to me because my patients truly get better and feel better in every way. BHRT is very safe and highly effective and will literally change your life in many positive ways. You cannot afford to wait.”
When Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., is not actively treating patients in his clinics, he travels the country speaking at numerous medical meetings and teaching other physicians many of the advanced techniques he has mastered over the years. In Jonathan Bernardini’s, M.D., free time, he and his wife try to keep up with their teenage children, ski, travel, and enjoy playing with their three dogs, Bronco, Chewy, and Piper.
"We are proud to be associated with Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT," states CarolAnn Tutera, C.E.O. of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."
View additional information about Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., or to contact the office; please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing:
https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/jonathan-bernardini-m-d/
Provider Information:
Jonathan Bernardini, M.D.
9251 E. Peakview Avenue, Unit G, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
(303) 770-7546
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team
Phone: (323) 986-5100
marketing@sphrt.com
Source SottoPelle® Therapy
Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., is a triple board-certified physician with over 15 years of experience managing complicated patients with numerous ailments and medical conditions. Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., in addition to being an experienced anesthesiologist, has spent 15 years performing numerous advanced interventional procedures and surgeries in the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain from a number of different causes. Many of those patients have conditions or take other treatments that leave them with hormone imbalances which Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., has treated for several years.
Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., also treats over-weight and obese patients with medications and surgical treatments and has found that bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) is an integral part of the successful management of patients struggling with weight. Once the weight has been managed successfully and hormones have been optimized, Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., and his team are able to help in the next step of your journey with aesthetic treatments from skin care and acne treatments to advanced laser treatments and body sculpting utilizing liposuction and skin tightening technologies.
Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., chose SottoPelle® after investigating numerous companies in the BHRT space. SottoPelle® is an International company that trains and partners with physicians who treat hormone imbalances by providing them with access their multi-patented dosing calculator to numerous different Compounding Pharmacies in order to provide his patients with the best, highest quality medications while allowing him to practice medicine the way he wishes to rather than dictating to him how to treat patients like so many other companies in the Industry.
Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., stated, “Of all the numerous types of conditions I have treated over the years, the use of BHRT to treat patients with hormone imbalances such as menopause and low testosterone has been very fulfilling to me because my patients truly get better and feel better in every way. BHRT is very safe and highly effective and will literally change your life in many positive ways. You cannot afford to wait.”
When Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., is not actively treating patients in his clinics, he travels the country speaking at numerous medical meetings and teaching other physicians many of the advanced techniques he has mastered over the years. In Jonathan Bernardini’s, M.D., free time, he and his wife try to keep up with their teenage children, ski, travel, and enjoy playing with their three dogs, Bronco, Chewy, and Piper.
"We are proud to be associated with Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT," states CarolAnn Tutera, C.E.O. of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."
View additional information about Jonathan Bernardini, M.D., or to contact the office; please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing:
https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/jonathan-bernardini-m-d/
Provider Information:
Jonathan Bernardini, M.D.
9251 E. Peakview Avenue, Unit G, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
(303) 770-7546
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team
Phone: (323) 986-5100
marketing@sphrt.com
Source SottoPelle® Therapy
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Categories