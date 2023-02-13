SottoPelle® Recognizes Lisset Benitez, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Frisco, TX, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lisset Benitez, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since September, 2022.
Lisset Benitez, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, is a Family Nurse Practitioner. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. After this, she pursued her Master’s Degree in Nursing with a concentration in Family Nurse Practitioner. Lisset Benitez, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has worked in family medicine, urgent care, and emergency departments. Lisset Benitez, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has specialized training in BHRT and Botox/Fillers. Her practice offers BHRT, Botox/Filler, weight loss with Semaglutides and wellness visits.
Lisset Benitez, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, stated, “My vision is to build relationships, not just to see a patient or a number. I want to come alongside to help people live a better, healthy life and empowering them to take action in their health.”
Lisset Benitez, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, chose BHRT and the SottoPelle® Method, as she knows there is no one size fits all in medicine. BHRT is a wonderful option that provides more natural and consistent way to reduce or eliminate symptoms of decreasing hormones that can affect multiple areas of your life. Lisset Benitez, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, is a certified SottoPelle® Provider and looks forward to promoting wellness to patients in her community.
Lisset Benitez, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, is married. When Lisset Benitez, MSN, APRN, FNP-C has free time she likes spending time with her husband, travelling, or just lounging at the lake.
"We are proud to be associated with Lisset Benitez, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT," states CarolAnn Tutera, C.E.O. of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Lisset Benitez, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."
View additional information about Lisset Benitez, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, or to contact the office; please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing:
https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/lisset-benitez-msnaprnfnp-c/
Provider Information:
Lisset Benitez, MSN, APRN, FNP-C
5899 Preston Rd. #201 Frisco, TX 75034
469-400-4893
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team
Phone: (323) 986-5100
marketing@sphrt.com
Source SottoPelle® Therapy
