Girls on the Run Southern Utah Volunteer Coaching Opportunities: Register by February 21, 2023

Girls on the Run Southern Utah’s coach registration is now open. Girls on the Run is a nonprofit that offers programs to strengthen third-to-eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills. The evidence-based curriculum helps participants build confidence, deepen relationships and successfully navigate life experiences. They are seeking 25 volunteer coaches for the Spring 2023 10-week program starting February 27, 2023.