Girls on the Run Southern Utah Volunteer Coaching Opportunities: Register by February 21, 2023
Girls on the Run Southern Utah’s coach registration is now open. Girls on the Run is a nonprofit that offers programs to strengthen third-to-eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills. The evidence-based curriculum helps participants build confidence, deepen relationships and successfully navigate life experiences. They are seeking 25 volunteer coaches for the Spring 2023 10-week program starting February 27, 2023.
Saint George, UT, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Girls on the Run Southern Utah’s coach registration is now open! Girls on the Run is a nonprofit that offers programs to strengthen third-to-eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills. The evidence-based curriculum helps participants build confidence, deepen relationships and successfully navigate life experiences. The 10-week program incorporates physical activity to unlock essential life skills, encourage personal development, foster meaningful connections with others as well as contribute to the community.
Throughout the season, volunteer coaches utilize a structured curriculum to engage teams in fun and interactive lessons. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with a celebratory 5K event to provide girls with a tangible sense of accomplishment.
Girls on the Run Southern Utah has served over 1,000 girls at 18 school sites in Washington and Iron County since 2015. To continue this trend of success, the non-profit organization is currently seeking volunteer coaches to facilitate the program and provide critical leadership to its participants. “As a coach, GOTR helped me grow as well and step into a new challenge I never expected,” said Coach Michelle “GOTR taught me to be more encouraging, supportive and empathetic in my everyday life.” Coaches do not need to be athletes but are required to be a minimum of eighteen years old to serve as an assistant or twenty-one years old to serve as a head coach. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and attend an in-person training session. For more information about coaching and Girls on the Run Southern Utah visit gotrsouthernutah.org/coach. Interested coaches must register by February 21, 2023.
