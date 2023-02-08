Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store Partners with Team Kids for National Pizza Day
On February 9, 100% of heart-shaped pizza proceeds will be donated to Team Kids, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth to change the world.
Orange County, CA, February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9, 2023, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store will be donating 100% of the proceeds from all heart-shaped pizza sales to Team Kids. This includes pre-ordered sales, deliveries, take-out, and in-store. Pre-order sales for heart-shaped pizzas are now available via Sgt. Pepperonis Pizza Store’s website.
On February 9, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store and Team Kids are inviting the community to come by any of the Sgt. Pepperoni’s location in Orange County – Aliso Viejo, Irvine, and Newport Beach – and purchase a heart-shaped pizza that will help support the Team Kids mission of empowering the next generation of compassionate leaders.
“Team Kids loves partnering with the amazing families who own Sgt. Pepperoni's Pizza Stores, to inspire children and families in our community,” says Team Kids Founder and CEO Julie Hudash. “Everything they do lives out their mission ‘Peace, Love, And Pizza’ and their tireless commitment and compassion to support the community sets the bar sky high!”
“Our SGT Pepperonis Family is honored to continue our partnership with Team Kids, empowering our future leaders,” says Sgt. Pepperoni’s owner and partner Jeff Roberts. “Team Kids is an amazing organization with a cause dear to our hearts. We have committed to partnering together on all fronts for years to come.”
During the hours of 4:00-7:00 pm, Team Kids will be at each of the Sgt. Pepperoni Pizza Store locations to engage with the community and share more about the Team Kids mission. In addition to Team Kids, local public safety leaders will stop by to engage with children and families for an arts & crafts project focused on creating a heart-shaped pizza with kindness toppings, in the spirit of Random Acts of Kindness Day coming up on Friday, February 17.
About Team Kids
The Team Kids empirically-validated mission is to empower our children to change the world. Based on positive youth development and strengthening youth assets, Team Kids promotes healthy attitudes and behavior in youth while protecting against high-risk ones. To complement the month-long Team Kids Challenge program which provides innovative opportunities for students in elementary schools in CA, AZ, NY, and VA to volunteer, Team Kids Unite encourages youth to continue participating in service beyond an academic setting. Team Kids Unite features various volunteer service projects for children, families, and youth-serving organizations anywhere. For more information, visit the Team Kids website and check out Team Kids Unite.
About Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store:
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store has been spreading love through pizza since 1976. Named best pizza in Orange County by the Golden Foodie Awards, Los Angeles Times and Orange County Register, Sgt. Pepperoni’s scratch kitchen makes fresh dough, pizza sauce and hand-grates cheese daily using only the highest quality ingredients and recipes originating from Long Island, New York. Founded around family, friendship and community, Sgt. Pepperoni’s is owned and operated by childhood friends and their families. The family-friendly restaurant prioritizes giving back and regularly hosts fundraisers for local schools, sports teams, Team Kids and Julian’s LEGO® Corner at CHOC Hospital. Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store has three locations in Orange County, Calif.
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store Locations:
Newport Beach: 2300 S.E. Bristol St. F, Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 852-9500
Aliso Viejo: 26601 Aliso Creek Rd., Suite D, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
(949) 215-3070
Irvine: 4533 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA 92612
(949) 748-1080
Sgt. Pepperoni'sContact
Julie Karges
949-500-6271
https://sgtpepps.com/
