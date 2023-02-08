Engel & Völkers Carolina Conner Current Director on PRO/CPRO Board
Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach real estate advisor, Carolina Conner, Director on the Board of Directors for Pinellas Realtor Organization/Central Pasco Realtor Organization
Madeira Beach, FL, February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pinellas Realtor Organization (PRO)/Central Pasco Realtor Organization (CPRO) had their 2023 Installation of Officers and Directors. Announcements of the new executives, directors, and special award winners were made by the organization January 6th, 2023. Every year, PRO/CPRO members elect their Board of Directors, whose purpose is to make effective use of director creativity, productivity, and time resources; and, to develop association policy and to ensure healthy resources for now and in the future. Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach real estate advisor serves her fourth year as a Director on the Board of Directors. Mrs. Conner is a continuous supporter of different local non-profit organizations and boards such as Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Pinellas County, HOH MSPN, Hiring Our Heroes Military Spouse Professional Network, HPWA Hispanic Professional Women Association, ALPFA Association of Latino Professionals for America, as well as serving her second year on the board of directors for Florida Realtors.
Conner states, “I care deeply about our communities and those who live here in the Tampa Bay area. I feel being involved with the Pinellas Realtor Organization gives me the opportunity to contribute to strengthening our real estate industry and communities.”
The Pinellas REALTOR® Organization (PRO), established in 2002, is one of the largest professional trade associations and represents the interest of over 10,000 real estate professionals in the Tampa Bay area. This organization was created after a merger between the Greater Clearwater Association of REALTORS® and the St. Petersburg Suncoast Association of REALTORS®. In 2018 this organization then merged with the Central Pasco Association of REALTORS® creating PRO/CPRO.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
