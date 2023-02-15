Frugado.com, GCC’s Newest e-Store on Fashion and Home Textile
Saar, Bahrain, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frugado.com is GCC's latest e-store for fashion and home textile enthusiasts. The platform is offering a wide variety of curated items from independent designers and artisans.
In a short interview, the founder of Frugado, Mr. Meliksah Topbas, stated that “Our product portfolio ranges from organic cotton beach towels to classic home textile items like throws, blankets and bedsheets, chic dresses to kids’ fashion - in one place, making it super easy to stay up-to-date with our customers’ style preferences. And because of our constantly expanding selection, there's always something new waiting around the corner. Shopping at Frugado.com is an experience like no other; you'll be sure to adorn your wardrobe or home with stunning pieces that are both fashionable and budget-friendly.”
Frugado.com website states that the company is commited to using luxurious and sustainable materials in the production of their products. It is also claimed that each item is crafted from premium-quality natural fabrics such as finest Turkish organic cotton, linen and lambswool. All products on the website carry the certification of OEKO-TEX® Standard 100,which is a well-known independent agency in textile industry.
Frugado.com is a brand owned by Orion Star Hospitality and Consulting WLL in Manama/Bahrain.
Meliksah Topbas
+97332233838
www.frugado.com
