New City, New Date for the Power Media Solutions Tell it Now PR Conference; One Business Has Chance to Win $5K Worth of PR and Marketing Support

Tell it Now PR & Marketing Conference™ is designed for small to mid-size businesses with a central focus on PR & Marketing enhancement. The event gears to bolster skills and resources that many small businesses lack: business development, technology, and more. The conference aims to help early-stage businesses find the necessary elements to launch, grow, and succeed through this community. All elements of the system converge, allowing entrepreneurs to have meaningful opportunities with others.