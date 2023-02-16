Sailotech Announces the Addition of Swaroop Panditi as VP of the Oracle COE (Centre of Excellence)
Fulton, MD, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sailotech, a leading global IT Solution provider, today announced that Swaroop Panditi joined its Leadership team as Vice President of Oracle COE (Centre of Excellence).
Swaroop brings in a successful 20+ years of leadership experience in the technology space running large and complex digital/business transformation programs. He has played key catalyst role in transforming business processes, especially in finance, supply chain, and manufacturing. He has immense experience in Strategic Digital and Business Transformation programs such as ERP implementations, enterprise technology architecture design, finance transformations, mergers and acquisitions, program management, etc. With diverse geographical (Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and Latin America) and Industry (Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Banking & Retail Technology, Wholesale & Distribution, Operations & Maintenance and Professional Services), Swaroop will lead and expand our Oracle practice.
He is a dedicated and result-oriented leader capable of delivering a positive and enthusiastic culture of high performance, innovation, and collaboration by inspiring, motivating, and energizing top-tier teams.
With a demonstrated track record of success in delivering business value by surpassing ambitious goals, controlling costs, and improving efficiencies with hands-on involvement in key solution architecture & Flair in building and managing successful partnerships with external software vendors and systems integration partners.
Sailotech intends to strengthen its USA presence and delivery capabilities in the world of Oracle ERP.
Please join them in welcoming Swaroop to the Sailotech family.
About Sailotech
Sailotech is a global IT solution company that enhances the profitability and sustainability of organizations with its innovative solutions in digitalization and automation. We have been entrusted by a few of Fortune 500 companies to solve some of the most complex business problems and deliver digital transformation outcomes. We ensure the highest level of technological excellence, design thinking-led innovation, and strategic engagement models to deliver sustained long-term value to the customers. Our niche offerings in IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, and Testing Automation, coupled with our rich expertise in Enterprise Applications – Infor, Oracle, and Analytics, enhance value proposition significantly.
Contact Us:
Sailotech
8115 Maple Lawn Blvd. Suite 350, Fulton, MD 20759
Call Us: +1 240-786-4814
Mail Us: marcom@sailotech.com
Swaroop brings in a successful 20+ years of leadership experience in the technology space running large and complex digital/business transformation programs. He has played key catalyst role in transforming business processes, especially in finance, supply chain, and manufacturing. He has immense experience in Strategic Digital and Business Transformation programs such as ERP implementations, enterprise technology architecture design, finance transformations, mergers and acquisitions, program management, etc. With diverse geographical (Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and Latin America) and Industry (Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Banking & Retail Technology, Wholesale & Distribution, Operations & Maintenance and Professional Services), Swaroop will lead and expand our Oracle practice.
He is a dedicated and result-oriented leader capable of delivering a positive and enthusiastic culture of high performance, innovation, and collaboration by inspiring, motivating, and energizing top-tier teams.
With a demonstrated track record of success in delivering business value by surpassing ambitious goals, controlling costs, and improving efficiencies with hands-on involvement in key solution architecture & Flair in building and managing successful partnerships with external software vendors and systems integration partners.
Sailotech intends to strengthen its USA presence and delivery capabilities in the world of Oracle ERP.
Please join them in welcoming Swaroop to the Sailotech family.
About Sailotech
Sailotech is a global IT solution company that enhances the profitability and sustainability of organizations with its innovative solutions in digitalization and automation. We have been entrusted by a few of Fortune 500 companies to solve some of the most complex business problems and deliver digital transformation outcomes. We ensure the highest level of technological excellence, design thinking-led innovation, and strategic engagement models to deliver sustained long-term value to the customers. Our niche offerings in IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, and Testing Automation, coupled with our rich expertise in Enterprise Applications – Infor, Oracle, and Analytics, enhance value proposition significantly.
Contact Us:
Sailotech
8115 Maple Lawn Blvd. Suite 350, Fulton, MD 20759
Call Us: +1 240-786-4814
Mail Us: marcom@sailotech.com
Contact
Sailotech - Transform Forward, FasterContact
Amul Patel
240-786-4814
www.sailotech.com
Amul Patel
240-786-4814
www.sailotech.com
Categories