Safeguarding Major U.S. Cities from Potential CRBN Incidents
Defense Strategies Institute Announces Panel Discussion at 11th Annual Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium: Safeguarding Major U.S. Cities from Potential CRBN Incidents.
National Harbor, MD, February 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This panel will provide insight into how major U.S. metropolitan cities are bolstering CBRN defense, preparedness, and response. Increased dialogue and collaboration between regional first responders and state and federal agencies is critical for properly preparing and training for a CBRN event and subsequent response. Major cities need to build and strengthen their capabilities to detect, analyze, and report CBRN events. Ensuring state and local law enforcement and first responders have the equipment, training, and information they need to protect their communities and the Nation as a whole. Panelists will speak on the challenges of operating in a densely packed urban environment, the importance of protecting public transportation, robust information sharing between local, state, & federal entities, proper training and education, and implementation of innovative detection technologies & capabilities.
Panel Moderator:
Dr. Donell Harvin - Senior Homeland Security Researcher, RAND Corporation
Panelists:
Capt Peter Dziubla - Hazardous Materials Unit, Platoon #4, DC Fire & EMS Department
David DiGregorio - Director, Hazardous Materials Emergency Response, Massachusetts Department of Fire Services
Battalion Chief Timothy Rice - WMD Branch Director, New York City Fire Department
Join 250 members of the CBRNe community on March 15th and 16th in National Harbor, MD, for plenary sessions, panel discussions, 4+ hours of networking opportunities, and exhibit displays.
Additional Discussion Topics Include: WMD (Weapons of Mass Destruction), Chemical/Biological/Nuclear/Radiological Incident Defense, Explosives Detection, Personal Protection Equipment, Hazardous Incidents, BioSurvellience
