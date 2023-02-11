Florida Literacy Coalition and Wells Fargo Support Adult Financial Literacy Programs Across Florida
Sponsored by Wells Fargo and managed by the Florida Literacy Coalition, the Florida Financial Literacy Initiative supports the integration of literacy, math, and financial education, promoting a contextualized approach to adult education. Eight organizations have received mini-grants to implement financial literacy programs throughout Florida.
Orlando, FL, February 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eight programs across the state of Florida have been awarded grants of up to $5,000 for the implementation of a financial literacy program to benefit their adult education, ESOL, and family literacy students. These grants, awarded by Wells Fargo and the Florida Literacy Coalition (FLC), will integrate math instruction and financial education into the programs’ literacy curriculum, promoting a contextualized approach to learning.
Congratulations to the following organizations: Atlantic Technical College, El Sol Jupiter's Neighborhood Resource Center, Literacy Alliance of Northeast Florida, Literacy Volunteers of Collier County, Marion County Literacy Council, Pensacola State College, Seminole State College, and School District of DeSoto County.
More than 5,700 students have been served through this grant program, which works to empower adult learners through financial literacy. The Initiative has collaborated with more than 30 community partners and many local Wells Fargo branches as learners have benefited from an instructional approach that emphasizes both contextualized and experiential learning. “Wells Fargo is a national leader in supporting financial education and it’s our privilege to work with them on this statewide Initiative.” said Greg Smith, Executive Director of FLC.
Financial education promotes stability for individuals and their families especially when faced with economic challenges resulting from COVID-19. The more people know about credit, banking services, taxes and basic money management, the more likely they are to increase savings, buy homes, save for education and improve their financial well-being. People with a low level of education often also have low numeracy and financial literacy skills. Basic financial skills education can be critical to helping individuals manage their money and protect themselves from predatory practices.
“At Wells Fargo, we understand that to be able to contribute to the success of our communities, we need to support and invest in Florida’s education,” said Florida Senior Vice President of Community Relations Kate Wilson. “Financial education is one of our key priorities and it’s now more than ever an essential skill and tool our Florida residents must leverage to navigate the current economic conditions. We’re proud of our partnership with the Florida Literacy Coalition and their work empowering adult students as they make savvy financial decisions.”
The program also supports training opportunities for teachers, tutors and administrators on how to incorporate financial information into their curriculum. The streamlined integration of literacy instruction and financial education promotes contextualized learning; an approach that helps people develop basic skills while acquiring information to make informed choices regarding their finances.
About the Florida Literacy Coalition: Established in 1985, The Florida Literacy Coalition promotes, supports and advocates for the effective delivery of quality adult and family literacy services in the state of Florida. As a statewide umbrella literacy organization and the host of Florida's Adult and Family Literacy Resource Center, FLC provides a range of services to support more than 300 adult education, literacy and family literacy providers. Special emphasis is placed on assisting community-based literacy organizations with their training and program development needs. More information about FLC can be found at www.floridaliteracy.org or by calling (407) 246-7110.
Contact
Isabel Adamus
407-246-7110
https://floridaliteracy.org
