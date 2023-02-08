Dr. Nsombi Jaja Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for February 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Miramar, FL, February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Nsombi Jaja of Miramar, Florida is celebrated as the Woman of the Month for February 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of consulting. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Dr. Nsombi Jaja
Dr. Nsombi Jaja, P.M.P, SAMC, CCMP, C.M.C., is the president of Quality Management Consultancy Inc. USA, a consulting practice providing solutions to the business community in the areas of strategic management, change management, quality management, leadership development, and customer experience management.
For the past 20 years, Dr. Jaja has worked with the leadership teams of client organizations assisting them with organizational transformation and change management. She is the author of “How Leaders Develop Spiritual Intelligence.” Her work as a professional speaker and coach has inspired and motivated many to achieve breakthroughs and excellence in their lives.
Dr. Jaja is a, a certified John Maxwell speaker, trainer, and coach helping to transform the modern workplace into one where employees find meaning in their work and contribute to a positive, healthy environment. As organizations experience change – restructuring, downsizing, mergers – she coaches leaders on how to lead change effectively and she coaches employees on how to understand, manage, and cope with change in order to emerge stronger and better.
Nsombi received her training in quality management through two fellowship awards from the United Nations and the government of Japan and one fellowship award from the government of Sweden. Foundation training in Quality Management was provided by the Juran Institute Inc. USA. Nsombi holds a BSc. in Chemistry & Applied Chemistry from University of the West Indies, Mona (U.W.I.), an MBA from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill and a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) from the University of Phoenix.
In her spare time, Nsombi enjoys watching & playing tennis and having memorable experiences with her family.
For further information visit: www.qmcincusa.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Dr. Nsombi Jaja
Dr. Nsombi Jaja, P.M.P, SAMC, CCMP, C.M.C., is the president of Quality Management Consultancy Inc. USA, a consulting practice providing solutions to the business community in the areas of strategic management, change management, quality management, leadership development, and customer experience management.
For the past 20 years, Dr. Jaja has worked with the leadership teams of client organizations assisting them with organizational transformation and change management. She is the author of “How Leaders Develop Spiritual Intelligence.” Her work as a professional speaker and coach has inspired and motivated many to achieve breakthroughs and excellence in their lives.
Dr. Jaja is a, a certified John Maxwell speaker, trainer, and coach helping to transform the modern workplace into one where employees find meaning in their work and contribute to a positive, healthy environment. As organizations experience change – restructuring, downsizing, mergers – she coaches leaders on how to lead change effectively and she coaches employees on how to understand, manage, and cope with change in order to emerge stronger and better.
Nsombi received her training in quality management through two fellowship awards from the United Nations and the government of Japan and one fellowship award from the government of Sweden. Foundation training in Quality Management was provided by the Juran Institute Inc. USA. Nsombi holds a BSc. in Chemistry & Applied Chemistry from University of the West Indies, Mona (U.W.I.), an MBA from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill and a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) from the University of Phoenix.
In her spare time, Nsombi enjoys watching & playing tennis and having memorable experiences with her family.
For further information visit: www.qmcincusa.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories