Craig Drummond News 3 Las Vegas Salute Our Troops Recipient
Las Vegas, NV, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Las Vegas Attorney and Veteran, Craig Drummond, was the News 3 Salute Our Troops recipient for his service in the U.S. Army.
Craig served as a First Lieutenant in the Army National Guard starting in 2001 during law school and assisted in the mobilization and deployment of National Guard units following the September 11, 2001 attacks. Following law school, he was placed on active duty in the U.S. Army JAG Corps and promoted to Captain.
Craig was awarded the Bronze Star during combat operations in Iraq and the Meritorious Service Medal when he ended his Army service in 2009. Craig has been in private practice as an attorney in Las Vegas since 2010 leading the team at the Drummond Law Firm.
Craig wrote the book, Saving Sandoval, detailing the true story of an Army sniper that he represented that was charged with murder on the battlefield. Saving Sandoval covers the events from the moment the trigger is pulled through the trial in a U.S. military compound on the outskirts of Baghdad during the height of U.S. military surge of troops into Iraq. The book brings the reader into the reality of modern warfare in a post September 11th environment where the enemy does not always wear a uniform and if an event makes headlines military leaders are quick to point the blame on the lowest ranking soldiers regardless of the injustice.
Drummond Law Firm: Attorney Craig Drummond leads the team at the Drummond Law Firm in Las Vegas. The Drummond Law Firms experienced and award winning Las Vegas lawyers help with personal injury and criminal defense cases.
