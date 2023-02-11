Tata Agrico Republic Day ‘23
26th January, in India’s History, is a day that commemorates the construction of a Democratic Nation with the drafting of India’s Constitution in the hands of Dr. B.R Ambedkar.
Kolkata, India, February 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tata Steel's oldest brand, Tata Agrico, specialises in high-quality agricultural tools and since 1925 the company has been manufacturing a wide range of handheld implements, including hoes, shovels, sickles, crowbars, pickaxes, and hammers. In the agricultural, infrastructure, and mining sectors, these implements provide an array of benefits. The main goal of the company has always been to strengthen the hands that empower the nation. Farmers have always been one of the primary consumers of Tata Agrico and not only farmers, but the brand also focuses on portraying self-dependent women in powerful positions through their campaigns like "Nari Shakti" to spread the message of progressiveness. This campaign brings together the two priority sections of the brand and spreads a message that not only transpires patriotism but also preaches equal opportunity and self-reliance.
To celebrate the 74th Republic Day in 2023, TATA Agrico brings forth a concept that honours the theme for this year: Women's Empowerment in accordance with the lives of farmers and how TATA Agrico's Tool has contributed to an incredible story.
Farmers and police work together to make the country a better place whether it’s by providing the nation’s lifeblood in the form of the food we eat or by enforcing law and order to keep the citizens safe.
TATA Agrico’s Brand Campaign on Republic Day, 2023 revolves around the story of a mother and her daughter. Having been a farmer for most of her life, the mother devotes her life entirely to growing food. While her mother worked hard, her daughter became a police officer, responsible for maintaining peace and order.
Through the campaign, women from two important walks of society are portrayed as doing their best every day and empowering their positions in this country. It will display instances of farmers' problems, and how TATA Agrico's tool and a little motivation from their loved ones can sometimes help resolve them. The end of the video emphasises the message that the mother, being a farmer, conveys to her daughter who’s in police, she says: “I will take care of the land while you take care of the country,” portraying farming and law enforcement as two pillars that keep our society running.
Tata Agrico is committed to operating responsibly concerning the health, safety, and well-being of its employees, channel partners, and the communities in which it operates. It is also committed to the sustainable management of the environment and finite resources. The division lays extreme stress on quality processes and is ISO 9001:2008 certified.
To celebrate the 74th Republic Day in 2023, TATA Agrico brings forth a concept that honours the theme for this year: Women's Empowerment in accordance with the lives of farmers and how TATA Agrico's Tool has contributed to an incredible story.
Farmers and police work together to make the country a better place whether it’s by providing the nation’s lifeblood in the form of the food we eat or by enforcing law and order to keep the citizens safe.
TATA Agrico’s Brand Campaign on Republic Day, 2023 revolves around the story of a mother and her daughter. Having been a farmer for most of her life, the mother devotes her life entirely to growing food. While her mother worked hard, her daughter became a police officer, responsible for maintaining peace and order.
Through the campaign, women from two important walks of society are portrayed as doing their best every day and empowering their positions in this country. It will display instances of farmers' problems, and how TATA Agrico's tool and a little motivation from their loved ones can sometimes help resolve them. The end of the video emphasises the message that the mother, being a farmer, conveys to her daughter who’s in police, she says: “I will take care of the land while you take care of the country,” portraying farming and law enforcement as two pillars that keep our society running.
Tata Agrico is committed to operating responsibly concerning the health, safety, and well-being of its employees, channel partners, and the communities in which it operates. It is also committed to the sustainable management of the environment and finite resources. The division lays extreme stress on quality processes and is ISO 9001:2008 certified.
Contact
TATA AgricoContact
Neha Sharma
91 6204753487
http://www.tataagrico.com/
Neha Sharma
91 6204753487
http://www.tataagrico.com/
Categories