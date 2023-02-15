Medical Practices Can Improve Their Front Desk Team’s Medical Terminology Know-How with Free Training
Front desk staff are the first to interact with patients. Their medical terminology know-how not only facilitates patient scheduling, but it can also lead to less patient overall in-take and billing errors. As patient retention becomes increasingly difficult, a well-trained front desk team can help instill patient confidence in the medical team and the entire practice.
Naples, FL, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The good news is that there are easy ways to improve a front desk team’s understanding and use of medical terminology. This is where expert medical front desk trainer Tracy Bird, FACMPE, CPC, CPMA, CEMC, AAPC Fellow, can help.
On Thursday, March 2 at 1pm ET, Tracy is presenting a free online training designed specifically for the front desk staff.
Here are just a few of the plain-English, easy-to-use medical terminology tactics front desk teams will receive by attending this free 60-minute online training:
Crack the medical terminology “code” by utilizing the 3 Basic Parts tool.
Reduce scheduling blunders with mastery of word roots, prefixes, and suffixes.
Head off communication errors by using correct anatomical terms (body parts, structures & systems).
Slash wasted time with precise use of word categories (Descriptive or Eponyms).
Build trust in your practice from the moment a patient calls in.
Improve understanding of patient diagnosis terms to boost patient confidence.
Halt patient complaints with more effective communication.
Avoid patient in-take & billing errors with bolstered terminology understanding.
Help providers deliver a superior patient experience with clear information.
And so much more...
Although there is no cost for this upcoming online training, registrations are limited. Accordingly, participants are urged to sign up as quickly as possible before capacity is reached.
This training is presented by Healthcare Training Leader, an independent training organization that helps medical professionals overcome compliance and reimbursement challenges through expert, professional online training and reports.
For additional information, visit Healthcare Training Leader online or call 800-453-6682.
Contact
Mariangela Ruiz
800-453-6682
https://bit.ly/FreeWebinarMedicalTerminology
