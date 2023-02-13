Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction of Nationwide Express to Jones Logistics
Shelbyville, TN, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction of Nationwide Express to Jones Logistics.
The seller, Nationwide Express, is a Central Tennessee-based company providing dedicated trucking services, warehousing, 3PL logistic services, and recycling transportation. Nationwide operates in Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, Arkansas, and Alabama. Their 40+ year commitment to excellence made them an attractive acquisition to many buyers.
The buyer, Hattiesburg, MS-based Jones Logistics, is a portfolio company of Jones Capital. Jones Logistics' services include freight brokerage, managed transportation, and dedicated services to clients across the United States. This acquisition enables Jones Logistics to expand its service offerings as well as its geographic footprint. Jones Logistics now boasts a fleet with over 500 trucks and more than 700 team members.
"It's rare to find a business that "checks all of the boxes" for buyers. The owners of Nationwide Express built an incredible, well-run organization that attracted many financial and strategic parties. Ultimately Jones Logistics rose to the top of the list and secured a great addition to their ever-growing portfolio." – Matthew Kekelis, Transaction Director, Benchmark International.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
The seller, Nationwide Express, is a Central Tennessee-based company providing dedicated trucking services, warehousing, 3PL logistic services, and recycling transportation. Nationwide operates in Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, Arkansas, and Alabama. Their 40+ year commitment to excellence made them an attractive acquisition to many buyers.
The buyer, Hattiesburg, MS-based Jones Logistics, is a portfolio company of Jones Capital. Jones Logistics' services include freight brokerage, managed transportation, and dedicated services to clients across the United States. This acquisition enables Jones Logistics to expand its service offerings as well as its geographic footprint. Jones Logistics now boasts a fleet with over 500 trucks and more than 700 team members.
"It's rare to find a business that "checks all of the boxes" for buyers. The owners of Nationwide Express built an incredible, well-run organization that attracted many financial and strategic parties. Ultimately Jones Logistics rose to the top of the list and secured a great addition to their ever-growing portfolio." – Matthew Kekelis, Transaction Director, Benchmark International.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories