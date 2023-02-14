BYD Delivers First Battery Electric Terminal Tractor to Manhattan Beer Distributors
Bronx, NY, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BYD (Build Your Dreams) delivered an 8Y terminal tractor last month to New York’s leading beer and beverage wholesaler, Manhattan Beer Distributors. This is the first electric terminal tractor in the company’s fleet of over 355 trucks, which are hard at work delivering its products to New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.
The 8Y BYD terminal tractor is equipped with the industry’s safest, longest lasting and most reliable battery systems in the world. Designed and built as an integrated system, the 8Y terminal tractor has the highest level of performance and endurance. Milea Truck Sales and Leasing, a BYD truck dealer, helped deliver this truck which can provide 22 to 26 hours of consecutive operation.
“BYD applauds Manhattan Beer Distributors for their dedication to improving the quality of life in their community by switching to clean energy vehicles” shared BYD Senior Vice President Patrick Duan. “Manhattan Beer’s green initiatives truly show their commitment to helping the environment, and BYD is happy to work with a company so eager to make a difference.”
Manhattan Beer Distributors has emphasized the importance of alternative fuel solutions for over two decades in order to improve air quality for its communities and minimize its environmental footprint. Manhattan Beer’s green initiatives can be seen throughout several areas of its business, expanding beyond their electrified fleets into recycling operations and solar panel investments.
“We’re excited to partner with BYD and NYSERDA to electrify our yard tractor as part of our continued efforts to increase the use of sustainable fuels throughout our entire operation,” said Juan Corcino, Senior Director of Fleet and Sustainability at Manhattan Beer Distributors.
BYD trucks are assembled by members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transit (SMART) worker’s union, Local 105, in BYD’s manufacturing facility located in Lancaster, CA.
About BYD
BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading battery-electric bus manufacturer with over 80,000 vehicles on the road globally, and more than 1,000 vehicles on the road or in production in the United States. BYD is creating hundreds of American jobs, making battery-electric buses that are helping to clean our air while improving efficiency and the bottom line for our customers. Follow BYD on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Contact:
Alexa Trujillo | BYD Community Relations Associate
+1 (661) 940-3250 ext. 72530
alexa.trujillo@byd.com
