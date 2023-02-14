Bramasol Announces Its Participation at Booth #2235 at SAPinsider 2023 March 20-23, 2023
Showcasing Business Model Transformation for the Digital Solutions Economy connecting BRIM and RevRec.
Santa Clara, CA, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bramasol Inc. is proud to be a sponsor for SAPinsider 2023 in-person event that brings together thousands of SAP professionals in Las Vegas, NV, March 20-23, 2023.
SAPinsider Vegas 2023 provides attendees with the hands-on learning that showcases real-world experiences from SAP professionals from around the globe.
As a leader in creating Digital Solutions Economy™ (DSE) implementations using SAP BRIM in combination with other finance and compliance solutions, Bramasol’s SVP, John Froelich, will be presenting special session on Wednesday, March 22 from 2:30 pm to 3:10 pm at the event focused on the “Powering Digital Transformation With SAP Order to Cash (BRIM and RAR).”
“We are thrilled to sponsor the SAPinsider event and be part of such a vibrant and dynamic community,” said David Fellers, CEO of Bramasol. “Our sponsorship is a testament of our commitment to helping organizations harness the power of SAP and drive their digital transformation initiatives forward.”
At the event, Bramasol will be showcasing its cloud-based financial solutions and demonstrating how they can help organizations streamline their financial processes, increase efficiency, and drive business value. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Bramasol experts and learn how they can leverage the company’s solutions to drive their subscription-based business forward.
About Bramasol:
Bramasol is a leader in SAP-based S/4HANA finance and business transformation solutions, an innovator in Digital Solutions Economy applications, and a premier services partner for SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management (BRIM), SAP Revenue Accounting and Reporting application (for ASC 606/IFRS 15) and leasing (for ASC 842/IFRS 16) and the SAP Treasury and Risk Management application. CFOs from the Fortune 500 choose Bramasol as the go-to partner for finance innovation and compliance solutions for companies looking to transform compliance into competitive advantage.
John Froelich
602-432-7574
https://www.bramasol.com
