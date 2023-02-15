See It - Film It - Share It
From UFOs, UAPs, Bigfoot and the Paranormal... View the latest News.
Dunnellon, FL, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Today, with so many cell phones, capable of high resolution photos/videos, the probability of capturing and sharing other worldly phenomena is better than it ever was. In fact, the new social network, https://www.odd.news, is a perfect forum for sharing such content.
The website aggregates social networks and news outlets for the latest reports on UFOs, UAPs, Bigfoot, including everything and anything that is paranormal. The site, www.Odd.News, is a resource for people who are interested in the odd, the unusual and the otherworldly.
The motto, "See It - Film It - Share It" makes their mission clear.
Also, the site host a "News Archive" with a chronological listing of strange/odd news reports and social media posts from around the world. It takes an open mind to truly investigate fact from fiction.
With mobile phones in hand... the world is watching and ready to share what is "odd."
Contact
Odd.NewsContact
Joey Champion
352-436-0943
www.odd.news
Joey Champion
352-436-0943
www.odd.news
