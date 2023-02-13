Legends Jim Shooter, Tom Grummett, ‘Starman’ Artist Tony Harris, "My Little Pony’s" Agnes Garbowska Among Leading FAN EXPO Cleveland Creators March 24-26

John Delaney, Matthew Clark, Val Mayerik Also Highlight Talented Artist Alley at Huntington Convention Center; "Superman" Well Represented in Acknowledged Birthplace of the "Man of Steel"