New Subscription-Based Newsletter Service Offers DIY Online Marketing Education for Home Services Business Owners
Charlotte, NC, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DIY Marketing Revolution, a new subscription-based newsletter service, is excited to announce its launch. The newsletter is designed to educate business owners in the home services industry on online marketing strategies and techniques, providing them with the tools to take control of their online presence and attract more customers.
According to a recent survey, small and medium-sized home services businesses often struggle with online marketing due to high costs and lack of expertise. DIY Marketing Revolution aims to solve this problem by providing a do-it-yourself approach, teaching subscribers how to implement online marketing strategies themselves and save money on agency fees.
“We understand that online marketing can be overwhelming and expensive for small business owners,” said David Brooks, founder of DIY Marketing Revolution. “Our newsletter is designed to be a one-stop-shop for online marketing resources and insights, making it simple and affordable for home services businesses to improve their online presence.”
Subscribers of DIY Marketing Revolution will receive a monthly newsletter featuring tips, tricks, and best practices for online marketing, including search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, and email marketing. The newsletter also includes a “do-it-yourself” section, providing subscribers with step-by-step instructions on how to implement the strategies and tools discussed.
“We believe that every small business deserves a website and online presence that generates leads,” said Brooks. “With our newsletter, we’re empowering home services business owners to take control of their online marketing and reduce costs.”
DIY Marketing Revolution is now accepting subscribers for its monthly newsletter service. To learn more and subscribe, visit https://www.diymarketingrevolution.com.
About DIY Marketing Revolution
DIY Marketing Revolution is a subscription-based newsletter service that educates business owners in the home services industry on online marketing strategies and techniques. The newsletter is designed to provide a do-it-yourself approach, making it simple and affordable for home services businesses to improve their online presence.
For more information, visit https://www.diymarketingrevolution.com/.
Contact
DIY Marketing RevolutionContact
David Zeno
704-837-0166
https://www.diymarketingrevolution.com
