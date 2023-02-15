Keep Irving Beautiful Volunteers Bring Valentine Cheer to Seniors 738 Cards Made and Given to Nursing Home Residents
Irving, TX, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) continued the spirit and success of the Christmas Cards for Seniors project into 2023 with a similar card campaign for Valentine’s Day. Volunteers were encouraged to write Valentine cards (homemade or purchased) which KIB delivered to local nursing home residents. The response was heartwarming, with 326 volunteers of all ages participating. KIB had “adopted” three different nursing home facilities for this project. Thanks to the kindness of these volunteers, KIB staff had plenty of cards to distribute — 738 in total.
Special thanks go to the following who helped bring smiles to the seniors’ faces by making cards: Mayor Rick Stopfer and wife Melanie; Hackberry Creek Church; Baylor Scott and White Internal Medicine Associates; Irving Girl Scout Troops 6458 and 1810; the Dawoodi Bohras of Irving; City of Irving after-school programs at Georgia Farrow, Senter, Lee and Northwest Park Recreation Centers; the Adult Day Therapeutic Program; Heritage Senior Center; Lively Elementary second graders; Children’s Discovery Center; Cardwell Career Preparatory School; Baha’i Community of Irving; and the individuals and families who took the time to make and bring their cards to the KIB office. The Irving Archives and Museum also provided a station for dropping off cards.
“Once again, we have seen our community members turn out in numbers to help,” said KIB Board Vice President Karen Harmon. “It is such a kind gesture to take the time to make a card or write a sincere note that will brighten another person’s day, and we know the seniors who receive them will appreciate that.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
