TRU-Vu Launches Waterproof 10.4” HIGH BRIGHT Resistive Touchscreen

TRU-Vu Monitors launches new 10.4" waterproof touchscreen that is industrial-grade with NEMA4 Waterproof Panel Mount enclosure. It has 5x the brightness of a normal display with 1,500 nits as compared to 250 on a standard touch screen. It has a wide range operating temperature range and is suitable for harsh environments.