TRU-Vu Launches Waterproof 10.4” HIGH BRIGHT Resistive Touchscreen
TRU-Vu Monitors launches new 10.4" waterproof touchscreen that is industrial-grade with NEMA4 Waterproof Panel Mount enclosure. It has 5x the brightness of a normal display with 1,500 nits as compared to 250 on a standard touch screen. It has a wide range operating temperature range and is suitable for harsh environments.
Arlington Heights, IL, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TRU-Vu Monitors is a leading provider of industrial-grade monitors and touch screens. They recently introduced a rugged outdoor 10.4” resistive touch screen display ideal for use in inspection, marine, oil & gas sectors, Industrial, packaging, and transportation industries. It is Compatible with Automation Direct HMI.
The SRMHXTRWP-10.4C 10.4” weather resistant touch screen features a rugged water resistant stainless steel panel mount enclosure. It is rated NEMA 4X on the front face. This weather proof monitor will easily withstand the elements outdoors. For this reason, it is widely used in nearly any industrial or food / beverage processing plant as well.
• Super-high visibility. With 1,500 nits brightness, this model is 5X brighter than standard screens. It is designed for use in direct sunlight.
• Suitable for any environment. The corrosion-resistant, waterproof stainless steel enclosure withstands rain sleet and snow. It will operate in temperatures from -22° to +176°F
• Rugged and reliable. Industrial-grade design, 24/7/365 operation, exclusive TRU-TUFF treatment for shock and vibration, and their full 3-year warranty ensure long-term reliable performance. Video Inputs: VGA, DVI with 12-24VDC
• Available in other sizes and customizable
For More Information, please contact:
TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc. in Arlington Heights, IL 60004 USA
phone: 847-259-2344
email: info@tru-vumonitors.com
About the Company:
TRU-Vu Monitors offers over 200 models of industrial-grade LCD monitors and touch screens. This includes Sunlight Readable, Medical-Grade, Zero-Bezel, Panel-mount and more. All monitors can also be modified or customized to meet your exact requirements. They are backed by a full 3-year warranty.
