CounselMD Launch - Direct Physician to Patient Medical Counseling Service

West Palm Beach, FL, February 23, 2023 --( PR.com )-- The ruthless and endless pursuit of profits in healthcare has left patients with more questions than answers. As a physician-owned and operated company, CounselMD aims to bring a radical idea to fruition - connecting the physician directly to patients. No middlemen, no insurance hurdles, no corporate benchmarks.CounselMD aims to primarily empower individuals with knowledge into their diagnoses/treatments, simplify complex medical literature, and provide personalized clinical insights. There is no other company / service similar to CounselMD at this time.If a client is tired of ER visits, hospital admissions, rapid 15-min doctor appointments, or just curious regarding their symptoms / diagnoses / treatments, and the latest medical literature - CounselMD hopes to provide its services to help their journey.CounselMD is completely online and currently offers plans that vary based on diagnoses.Parth Patel, MDBoard Certified Internal Medicinesupport@counselmd.comhttp://www.counselmd.com