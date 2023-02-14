Impec Group Announces Flex-Friendly Certification
Flex-Friendly certification recognizes employers who offer flexible work options to their employees regarding where, when, and how work gets done in the ever-changing labor market. Certification is based on sufficient evidence of Flex-Friendly policies and work culture with a continual commitment to improvement.
Santa Clara, CA, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Impec Group, the future-of-work company known for its world-class, end-to-end workplace solutions, announces its completion of the Flex-Friendly certification process. Impec Group feels fortunate to be a certified Flex-Friendly employer.
“Impec Group’s mission, since its founding in 1991, is to deliver human-centric workplace solutions based on the needs of clients in support of the lifecycle of the workplace. This new Flex-Friendly certification advances our thought leadership in talent acquisition and staffing in a distributed workplace, and further cements our dedication to provide innovative solutions and establish successful partnerships,” said Raffy Espiritu, Impec Group president.
“Many qualified job seekers are more interested in a flexible schedule that coincides with their work-life balance and family needs over other job perks. This makes being Flex-Friendly the best way to garner top-tier talent and ensure career longevity,” said Taran Alexander, Impec Group director of people management, compliance, and talent acquisition.
Companies offering Flex-Friendly work positions promote career longevity, less turnover, and happier more productive and engaged employees.
About Impec Group: IMPEC Group, established in 1991, with offices in Santa Clara and San Ramon, California, offers a full range of workplace and CRE services including, CAFM, Talent Acquisition, Project/Construction/Move Management, Workplace Design Analytics, Workplace Technology & Data Strategies, IWMS Solutions, Operations, Maintenance and Site Services. Bundling and integrating these services creates significant value to end-users in terms of better performance and cost-savings.
About FLEX Friendly Certification: Employers who provide flexibility to their employees regarding where, when, and how work gets done earn a tremendous competitive advantage in today’s tight labor market.
Flex-Friendly Certification recognizes employers who offer flexible work options to their employees.
