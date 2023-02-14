GTC Law Group PC is Pleased to Announce That Jennifer Heisler Lavalley Has Become a Principal of the Firm
Westwood, MA, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Heisler Lavalley is a Principal in GTC Law Group’s Trademark Group. Jennifer leads GTC’s trademark practice and brings both in-house and law firm experience to the table. For over 15 years, Jennifer has built global brand portfolios for GTC’s clients through sophisticated strategies of trademark selection, prosecution, maintenance, enforcement, and licensing. Jennifer works closely with GTC’s M&A team in IP transactional matters, including trademark, copyright, and domain name diligence, and integration and divestiture of trademark portfolios. Jennifer’s practice serves individuals, start-up companies, and global entities in a vast array of areas, such as beauty, telecommunications, software, hardware, IT, food, healthcare, industrial, design innovation, professional services, and education. Jennifer is skilled in negotiating trademark and trade name license, settlement, and co-existence agreements. She conducts opposition and cancellation proceedings before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, and internet domain dispute proceedings before the World Intellectual Property Organization Arbitration and Mediation Center. Prior to GTC, Jennifer was in-house counsel at Polaroid Corporation and Designs, Inc. Jennifer is the author of “Trademarks: Brand Clearance and Protection,” an article that was reprinted on the Harvard Business School Intellectual Property course website. She has spoken at various industry events, including leading a roundtable discussion titled, “GC’s Role in Product Launch/Brand Management” at the TechGC National Summit.
Jennifer holds a B.A. from the University of Connecticut and a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School. Jennifer can be reached at jlavalley@gtclawgroup.com or at 781.585.4504.
Contact
