Lucid Private Offices Expands Presence with New Class A Office
Dallas, TX, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lucid Private Offices, formerly known as WorkSuites, has signed a 31,000 SF lease at International Business Park located at 6275 W. Plano Parkway in Plano, TX. The company will occupy the fifth floor of the state-of-the-art, newly constructed class-A office building.
JLL’s Trevor Franke and Gini Rounsaville represented Billingsley Company, the landlord, and CRESA’s John Pelletier and Austin Studebaker represented the tenant, Lucid Private Offices.
"We are excited to welcome Lucid to International Business Park,” said Lucy Burns, partner at Billingsley. “Lucid is the first executive suite operator in International Business Park and they will be a great addition to the mix of space offerings on campus. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”
The five-story office building in the heart of Dallas' Platinum Corridor features 48,000 square foot floor plates, large windows, art installations, and balconies on multiple floors. It also overlooks a park with a walking trail and outdoor workspaces. Furthermore, the 10,000 SF amenity center next door includes a fitness center, conference center, tenant lounge, and mini market.
Phase two of the International Business Park’s expansion will bring an additional 280,000 square feet of space to the market and is set to be delivered in March. The building, with balconies on floors four and five, will be the largest in the park and is expected to be 20% leased at the time of delivery.
"We are thrilled to have facilitated this lease for Lucid Private Offices at International Business Park,” said Franke, JLL’s Managing Director. “The location and amenities offered by the building are unparalleled, and we are confident that Lucid Private Offices will thrive in this new space."
Lucid Private Offices is rapidly expanding its presence across the United States, with new locations set to open in Alpharetta and Atlanta, Georgia in the coming months. The company has also recently opened new spaces in Houston and the DFW area and has plans to open another location in Greenway/Upper Kirby in April.
“Lucid Private Offices is proud to be growing and expanding during a time when many companies are scaling back,” said Tosha Bontrager, Executive Director of Lucid Private Offices. “Our commitment to providing upscale private offices and coworking to professionals and entrepreneurs has never been stronger. We are thrilled to add International Business Park to our growing portfolio and look forward to continuing to serve the DFW community.”
About Lucid Private Offices
Lucid Private Offices, formerly WorkSuites, is a Texas-based company with over 24 locations throughout Dallas, Houston, and Atlanta. This upscale private office-focused coworking company caters to a more professional crowd and combines the no-hassle flexibility and modern energy of coworking with the privacy and professionality of a traditional office. The furnished, turnkey offices are move-in ready and equipped with state-of-the-art conference and team rooms, coworking spaces, a full-service coffee lounge, and the latest IT infrastructure. Upgrade your workday. Visit lucidprivateoffices.com to learn more.
Contact
Lucid Private OfficesContact
Tosha Bontrager
888-312-9675
lucidprivateoffices.com
