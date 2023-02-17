Pocket HRMS Becomes the First smHRt HRMS to Have Transactional WhatsApp Integration
Pocket HRMS, a pioneer in launching innovative and smHRt Solutions for the Automation of Payroll and Human Resource Management (HRM), is proud to present another ground-breaking feature for their users by enabling deep and transactional integration between one of the most popular communication platforms, WhatsApp from Meta, and Pocket HRMS.
Mumbai, India, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "Today, WhatsApp has close to 480 million users across Bharat, who use it as their primary communication platform, and this number is growing by 16% every year. Integrating WhatsApp messenger with Pocket HRMS would provide tremendous flexibility on how Businesses and Managers communicate important transactions and announcements to their Colleagues and Employees," Mr. Jitendra Somani, CEO of Pocket HRMS.
"Our tight integration with Meta's WhatsApp Platform ensures that Employees are informed about approvals using one of the easiest-to-use Communication Tools, making it highly convenient for the Users. In Phase I, we are launching Notification-based Updates like approval of Leaves by Manager, Automatic Payslip Generation and more, from our Payroll Software sent as PDF to the WhatsApp number of the Employee," added Mr. Somani.
"Apart from one-way Notification Messages, we are also empowering Managers and Business Owners to approve certain requests of Employees like Leave Applications, Attendance Regularization or On-duty Requests," said Kumar Siddhartha, Managing Director for Pocket HRMS.
"We are continuously innovating on how do we Empower Entrepreneurs and Business Owners and Engage Employees Effectively by Digitalizing their Core HRMS Operations to fulfil the Dream of being a Truly Digital India," added Mr. Siddhartha.
"This is just a small start. Our Vision is to enable Employees, as mentioned by Kumar, to have a Simplified Platform for employees on how they interact with Managers and Business Owners. For example, the next Phase, scheduled for the current quarter, would enable employees to interact with their Business by applying for Leaves, Salary Advances, etc., by simply sending a WhatsApp Message," said Mr. Jitendra Somani.
"Our Vision and Mission is to Digitalize Bharat, and this can be achieved only by simplifying the usage of various Communication Tools on how Employers and Employees engage. WhatsApp is one of such important Tools that provides simplicity of operations in using Digital Platforms without getting into the complexities of technical jargon," concluded Mr. Somani.
While Pocket HRMS has always been at the forefront of developing and sharing innovations such as the Mobile App in multiple Indian Regional Languages, Machine-learning enabled smHRt Payroll, Global Virtual Search named smHRt searcHR, and others, the integration with WhatsApp is more special as it enhances Employee Engagement even when the user is not using the Pocket HRMS Mobile App.
Pocket HRMS has classified the WhatsApp usage scenarios into "Notifications" and "Quick Replies," with the Notifications being one-way messages meant to notify the Employees and quick replies providing handy buttons for replying to Requests. Employees can receive various notices, such as Appraisal Details, Training Schedules, Payslips, Additional Benefits, Timesheets, Transfer Information, Confirmation Letters, F&F Information, and more.
Similarly, the System can notify the Supervisor or Manager of numerous Employee Requests such as Leaves, Attendance Regularization, On-duty, Expense Reimbursements, Travel Itinerary Approvals, Helpdesk Tickets, and more. These requests require approval from the Manager, which they can quickly provide by replying to the messages using WhatsApp. Pocket HRMS can even attach relevant Documents while sending the message to the Employees or Supervisor to help them make an informed decision.
With WhatsApp integration, Pocket HRMS is ushering in a new era of "Connected Employee Engagement." It will enable the HRs to actively Engage their Employees from their most-used Messaging Platform from Meta - WhatsApp, ensuring Maximum Engagement. Stay tuned for more ground-breaking innovations from the Pocket HRMS Team.
About Pocket HRMS
Established almost two decades ago, Pocket HRMS is a leading HRMS software in India. Its core values are, ensuring the best in customer service, cost-effectiveness, and robust module offerings. The latest update has incorporated an improved AI-based attendance system and an AI chatbot – smHRty, that can interact with employees to apply leaves, answer queries, and more. Additionally, Pocket HRMS offers HRs a unique global look at their database with smHRt searcHR, a unique implementation of its kind in the HR domain.
Gaurav Sawant
022 6768 7872
https://www.pockethrms.com/
