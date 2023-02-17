Pocket HRMS Becomes the First smHRt HRMS to Have Transactional WhatsApp Integration

Pocket HRMS, a pioneer in launching innovative and smHRt Solutions for the Automation of Payroll and Human Resource Management (HRM), is proud to present another ground-breaking feature for their users by enabling deep and transactional integration between one of the most popular communication platforms, WhatsApp from Meta, and Pocket HRMS.