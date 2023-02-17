Introducing Franchise Playbook™: a New Home for Mobile Franchise Brands
New York, NY, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Franchise Playbook™, an incubator and franchisor of dynamic mobile franchise brands, today announced the official launch of its company and executive team. The newly minted franchise platform plans to launch its first franchise brand this April, which will operate in the home cleaning and restoration space. But that is just the beginning, the company plans to grow its portfolio to 10 brands by 2030.
The company was founded by franchising veteran and entrepreneur Dan Claps, CFE. After spending close to a decade as an accomplished franchise consultant, franchise lead generation expert and co-host of “The Franchise Founders Podcast,” Claps identified gaps in the traditional franchisor model and set out to create Franchise Playbook™ to build world-class franchise brands based on a proven Playbook for franchising success.
“We are thrilled to introduce Franchise Playbook™ to the world,” said Dan Claps, CFE, founder and CEO of Franchise Playbook. “Franchisees are the true MVPs and we have built a platform where they can thrive and build legacy businesses within a supported ecosystem. We have assembled a team of the brightest minds in franchising to support the success of our franchisees and franchise brands.”
To fuel the company’s growth, Franchise Playbook recently hired an all-pro team of franchise experts with seven decades of franchising and related experience including Zach Nolte (Chief Operating Officer), Christian Betancourt (Chief Marketing Officer) and Steve Miller (Franchise Development Director). Coupled with a roster of industry leading partners and vendors, the company aims to build franchise systems based on operational excellence, technology forward platforms and turn-key business solutions based on the team’s decades of experience in the industry.
“Our team has worked for dozens of franchise brands. We know what it takes to build sustainable and successful franchises,” said Zach Nolte, chief operating officer for Franchise Playbook™. “We've taken the proven processes from our collective franchising experience and developed a platform to deliver the best systems, support models, and opportunities for our franchisees. We are building franchise brands the way we always wanted to across our internal teams with a franchisee-first mindset.”
For more information about Franchise Playbook™, visit franchiseplaybook.com or email info@franchiseplaybook.com to get the latest updates on their upcoming brand launch.
About Franchise Playbook
Franchise Playbook is an incubator and franchisor of dynamic mobile franchise brands. Founded in 2022 by franchise veteran and entrepreneur Dan Claps, CFE, the company is powered by an all-pro team of franchise executives, championship caliber partners and technology platforms, and a proven Franchise Playbook to help aspiring business owners avoid the curveballs of owning a business. For more information on Franchise Playbook and to learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchiseplaybook.com.
Contact
Christian Betancourt
651-332-0665
franchiseplaybook.com
