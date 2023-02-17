WooPlus Integrated ChatGPT to Help You Date, Boosted Match Interaction by 200%
New York, NY, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- WooPlus, a popular plus-size dating app, has recently integrated ChatGPT, an advanced language model by OpenAI, into its platform. This new feature allows users to quickly respond to messages during conversations with a single tap. Internal testing has shown that the use of ChatGPT leads to a 200% increase in match interaction and helps users to break the ice more effectively.
However, the integration of ChatGPT is controversial and has also sparked a debate among the users who participated in internal testing. On the one hand, it offers a convenient solution for users who may struggle with socializing and communication, helping them to build connections more easily. On the other hand, some users acted strongly and said that they were deceived by AI tools and it's like communicating with a different person.
Users have various attitudes toward this new update.
@Kylieeee98: Love it! I always have difficulties coming up with funny lines when I'm interested in the one I'm talking to. Now I just need to ask this new feature to give me recommendations for a funny reply, then everything worked out!
@Haroldopeguy: I'm an authentic guy, I write my messages all by myself. I find this new feature really weird and creepy. Tbh, I'm worried that people who send me replies are using AI tools. I feel like AI is dominating people's love lives and it makes everyone seem cold and robotic. I don't think I'd have good feelings about people I'm talking with if I knew their messages were AI-generated.
@TigerRocksit: I find this new ChatGPT feature helps me in a certain way, which is good! However, sometimes AI-generated messages are out-of-my-character styles, even a bit cringy... and I'm afraid the message styles won't match my image when I go on dates. It'd be better if this AI feature could learn or could be customized as I use it.
WooPlus is aware of these concerns and is committed to ensuring the ethical use of AI in its platform. The company is continuously monitoring the situation and gathering feedback from its users to make necessary improvements and ensure that the experience is authentic and meaningful.
"At WooPlus, we are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the user experience and bring people together," says Neil Raman, CEO of WooPlus. "The integration of ChatGPT is a major step forward in achieving this goal. We understand the concerns and queries surrounding AI and its use in dating, but we believe that with proper usage and guidelines in place, ChatGPT has the potential to bring the best out of our users while letting them be themselves. We don't want our users to pretend to be someone else when they are making connections. Our top priority is to ensure the satisfaction of our users, and we will listen to our users' real thoughts and make any necessary improvements, then to be sure if we'd like to make it our official feature."
The integration of ChatGPT into WooPlus is a revolutionary and groundbreaking step forward in enhancing the user experience and bringing people together, WooPlus is the first dating app to do it in the dating app industry. As for adding AI tools in online matchmaking in order to increase the number of real and efficient connections, the whole dating app industry has a lot to research and ought to contemplate in multiple ways.
About WooPlus
WooPlus, founded in 2015, is a dating app for curvy people to enjoy dating and be free of body shaming. Beyond that, also an inclusive lifestyle choice for them to feel attractive, confident, and loved for who they are. Today, with over 7,000,000 members globally, it is available on both the App Store and Google Play, featured on Forbes, People, BBC, and more.
