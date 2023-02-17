Benjamin W. Vabi MD, FASC, FASCRA Has Been Honored by the Global Directory of Who's Who
Holbrook, NY, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benjamin W. Vabi MD, FASC, FASCRA earned a B.S. in Nursing at George Mason University in 2007 and his M.D. at Ross University in 2012, he completed his residency in General Surgery at The University of Buffalo School of Medicine where he received an award for being the Resident Teacher of the Year.
He then went on to complete a Fellowship Program in Colon & Rectal Surgery at Mount Carmel Health System. Dr. Vabi currently works as a colon and rectal surgeon with Wellspan Health in York, PA. He specializes in minimally invasive robotic assist laparoscopic colon and rectal surgery. Dr. Vabi is board certified by the American College of Surgeons and the American Board of Colon & Rectal Surgery. He has co-written many articles and publications.
