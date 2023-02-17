AITPChicago to Host OT, IIoT and IT Trends in Manufacturing Event
Operations Technology, Industrial Internet of Things and Information Technology: The Convergence of these key technologies and what it means for your company, more importantly, how you can set up an industry 4.0 practice and win early by avoiding the typical pitfalls many experience.
Chicago, IL, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AITPChicago is excited to announce a groundbreaking event on the latest trends, pitfalls and keys to successful lighthouse use cases in the field of OT, IIoT and IT. The event will feature a panel of experts, Ron Majumdar of IBM, Davide Picciotto of Siemens, and Mike Radel of Enlyt, who will address the latest IIoT trends and share their experiences in implementing successful projects.
The panelists will explore the latest trends and best practices in IIoT and IT, and provide insights into the challenges and opportunities in this rapidly evolving field. Topics includes the following: Cybersecurity, Team development, KPI for success, Flexible manufacturing, Digital Twins, Prescriptive monitoring, and more. The discussions will be moderated by Federico Sciammarella, President of MxD, who will guide the audience through the discussions and share his thoughts on the future of IIoT and IT.
“This event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to hear from leading experts in the field and gain a better understanding of the trends and challenges in OT, IIoT and IT,” said Federico Sciammarella, President of MxD. “We are thrilled to have such a talented group of speakers who are dedicated to advancing the industry and shaping the future of IIoT and IT.”
The event will be held on March 16, 2023 at the IBM Office, 71 S. Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL. AITPChicago is excited to bring together the best minds in the industry to share their experiences and insights on the latest trends and challenges in OT, IIoT and IT. The event is open to all professionals in the field and those interested in learning more about IIoT and IT.
For more information and to register, please visit https://aitpchicago.com/event-5063273.
About AITPChicago
AITPChicago is dedicated to promoting the advancement of IIoT and IT and fostering collaboration and innovation in the industry. The organization provides a platform for professionals in the field to network, share ideas and learn from each other. For more information, please visit www.aitpchicago.com.
Contact:
William Lam
AITPChicago Board Member
William.Lam@aitpchicago.com
