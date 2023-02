Taazaa Launches Venture Studio Services to Help Startups Grow and Secure Funding

Hudson, OH, February 27, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Taazaa Inc., a market-leading product development company based in Hudson, Ohio, is pleased to announce the launch of its end-to-end venture studio services. As an equity partner, the company provides funding, resources, and support to help startups succeed. The company also helps with product development and marketing.Starting a business can be a challenging and complex process, and securing funding is often one of the biggest hurdles startups face. Taazaa's team of experts works closely with each startup to provide mentorship, support, and guidance throughout the entire process."We're more than just an equity partner," said Yasir Drabu, Taazaa's founder and CEO. "We cover the entire startup process—from management and product development expertise to help with marketing and sales."The company aims to help startups succeed by providing them with the resources and support they need to grow and thrive in today's competitive market.Under Taazaa's venture studio model, startups gain access to more than just funding, including:Product design and engineering expertsTaazaa's investor networkTop-tier technical talentPre-established, highly functional teamsLeadership familiar with the startup pathA proven product methodologySupport for scale-up and growthThey've already had success as an equity partner with several companies in the education, property management, healthcare, and technology industries."We've helped companies grow out of an idea cooked up by two friends over dinner," said Trip Bodley, Chief Growth Officer at Taazaa. "One of the most gratifying parts of my job is watching our partners flourish and become market leaders."To learn more about Taazaa's venture studio services, please visit their website at https://taazaa.com/venture-studio/About TaazaaTaazaa means "fresh." We work with organizations looking for a fresh approach to product development and business growth. Since 2007, Taazaa has helped hundreds of mission-minded organizations stay relevant in a world of relentless change. Leveraging custom product development solutions and emerging technology, we follow design-based development practices that promote rapid delivery and a tailored fit for your business. We're agile. We're high-empathy and low-friction. And we make great digital products.