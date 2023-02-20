Tenon Tours Welcomes New Director of Product Operations, Jacque Gabellone
Tenon Tours, a US-based tour operator that specializes in Europe's finest destinations, has hired a new Director of Product Operations in London.
Reading, MA, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tenon Tours is pleased to announce the appointment of their new Director of Product Operations, Jacque (Jax) Gabellone. She will be joining the Senior Leadership Team to help expand our product offerings and destinations.
Jacque has a genuine passion for travel and several years of experience in the industry, including companies such as Luftansa, Emirates and Jacada Travel. Prior to joining Tenon Tours, she was the Regional Manager of Ireland & UK for Tiqets.
“We are confident that Jax will excel in this new role at Tenon as she leads our product and operations teams to even greater success,” says Art Cox, Managing Director of Tenon Tours.
Tenon Tours creates personalized itineraries and travel packages to featured destinations in Europe that include accommodations, transportation and more. Coupled with exclusive By-Your-Side Service℠, Tenon travelers receive attentive concierge service at each stage of their journey, from planning and booking to traveling and returning home. Tenon Tours has been included in the Inc. 5000’s “Most Successful Companies in America” list six times and received Feefo’s Platinum Service Award for 2023.
Jacque has a genuine passion for travel and several years of experience in the industry, including companies such as Luftansa, Emirates and Jacada Travel. Prior to joining Tenon Tours, she was the Regional Manager of Ireland & UK for Tiqets.
“We are confident that Jax will excel in this new role at Tenon as she leads our product and operations teams to even greater success,” says Art Cox, Managing Director of Tenon Tours.
Tenon Tours creates personalized itineraries and travel packages to featured destinations in Europe that include accommodations, transportation and more. Coupled with exclusive By-Your-Side Service℠, Tenon travelers receive attentive concierge service at each stage of their journey, from planning and booking to traveling and returning home. Tenon Tours has been included in the Inc. 5000’s “Most Successful Companies in America” list six times and received Feefo’s Platinum Service Award for 2023.
Contact
Tenon ToursContact
Elizabeth Pinto
1-855-468-3666
tenontours.com
Elizabeth Pinto
1-855-468-3666
tenontours.com
Categories