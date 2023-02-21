WingIts Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Georgetown County
Andrews, SC, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- WingIts, a specialty designer and manufacturer of bathroom accessories, fastening systems and Americans with Disabilities (ADA)-compliant products, held its ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday at a brand new facility in the Georgetown County Business Center.
The company started its hiring efforts after investing $7.4 million to its operations in Georgetown County. The initial hiring is for 40 jobs, 13% of which have been filled.
Being in operations for more than 20 years, WingIts has designed and manufactured bathroom accessories, fastening systems and ADA-compliant products that are made with 100% recyclable stainless steel designed for lifetime durability. These products are used for major hospitality brands, healthcare, multi-family, senior living, government, and other commercial markets. The facility at 259 Technology Drive in Andrews serves as the company’s primary distribution and fulfilment center for North America.
“Confucius once said, ‘wherever you go, go with all your heart.’ Well, WingIts operates that way. We’re bringing our heart to Andrews. We’re bringing our heart to Georgetown County,” said Tom Murphy, WingIts president. “We operate on a very basic principle and it’s that we’re all one team… You all are now part of our family. That’s how we are. We like to make everyone in our community part of the WingIts family,” stated Tom Murphy, President and CEO of WingIts.
The ribbon cutting event served as the official welcoming of WingIts to Georgetown County. Speakers at the event included: Georgetown County Council, SC Dept. of Commerce, and Murphy. Attendees were also able to tour the facility and have lunch.
“With the investment in the growth of our workforce, this industrial facility provides 40 new jobs with meaningful opportunities for our community. This shows the continuous commitment to sustainability in our local economy and support for our workforce,” said Georgetown County Council Chairman Louis Morant.
Operations at the facility have officially started. Individuals interested in joining WingIts team should email their resumes to hr@wingits.com. For those who are interested in industries in Georgetown County, please contact the Georgetown County Economic Development Department at (843)545-3161 or visit seegeorgetown.com.
The company started its hiring efforts after investing $7.4 million to its operations in Georgetown County. The initial hiring is for 40 jobs, 13% of which have been filled.
Being in operations for more than 20 years, WingIts has designed and manufactured bathroom accessories, fastening systems and ADA-compliant products that are made with 100% recyclable stainless steel designed for lifetime durability. These products are used for major hospitality brands, healthcare, multi-family, senior living, government, and other commercial markets. The facility at 259 Technology Drive in Andrews serves as the company’s primary distribution and fulfilment center for North America.
“Confucius once said, ‘wherever you go, go with all your heart.’ Well, WingIts operates that way. We’re bringing our heart to Andrews. We’re bringing our heart to Georgetown County,” said Tom Murphy, WingIts president. “We operate on a very basic principle and it’s that we’re all one team… You all are now part of our family. That’s how we are. We like to make everyone in our community part of the WingIts family,” stated Tom Murphy, President and CEO of WingIts.
The ribbon cutting event served as the official welcoming of WingIts to Georgetown County. Speakers at the event included: Georgetown County Council, SC Dept. of Commerce, and Murphy. Attendees were also able to tour the facility and have lunch.
“With the investment in the growth of our workforce, this industrial facility provides 40 new jobs with meaningful opportunities for our community. This shows the continuous commitment to sustainability in our local economy and support for our workforce,” said Georgetown County Council Chairman Louis Morant.
Operations at the facility have officially started. Individuals interested in joining WingIts team should email their resumes to hr@wingits.com. For those who are interested in industries in Georgetown County, please contact the Georgetown County Economic Development Department at (843)545-3161 or visit seegeorgetown.com.
Contact
WingItsContact
Marisa Kolarsick
877.894.6448
wingits.com
Marisa Kolarsick
877.894.6448
wingits.com
Categories