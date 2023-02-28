Nearity to Unveil Enterprise Ready Speakerphone Enhances Your Meetings with Premium & Seamless

Nearity, an innovative company based in Philadelphia, PA, is a world-class audio- video solution provider for distance collaboration. Nearity has introduced A20 - an enterprise-grade speakerphone for hybrid workers to hear and to be heard. It is designed to revolutionize your meetings in all-size rooms by offering advanced and patented audio technology. The A20 is compact, stable and easy to use.