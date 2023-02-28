Nearity to Unveil Enterprise Ready Speakerphone Enhances Your Meetings with Premium & Seamless
Nearity, an innovative company based in Philadelphia, PA, is a world-class audio- video solution provider for distance collaboration. Nearity has introduced A20 - an enterprise-grade speakerphone for hybrid workers to hear and to be heard. It is designed to revolutionize your meetings in all-size rooms by offering advanced and patented audio technology. The A20 is compact, stable and easy to use.
Philadelphia, PA, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About A20
Nearity A20 is a conference speakerphone designated for hybrid workers and enterprises in all-size rooms, all meetings. It includes an 8-element, 360° beamforming microarray that automatically levels louder and softer voices while suppressing interference, background noise, and reverberation. Up to five units can be daisy-chained together to cover meeting rooms of any size, ensuring that everyone in the audience has an equal opportunity to be heard.
The deep learning AI noise-cancel technology suppresses background noises during meetings, resulting in clear and uninterrupted communication among participants. This technology has been trained on a large dataset of meetings to optimize its performance in reducing noise. Hold completely natural conversations via speakerphone as both sides of the conversation are transmitted at the same time, allowing conversations to flow just as they do in person.
A20 can be powered by ethernet, which means no need for an extra charging cable. It’s simpler and more intuitive. It can be easily hooked up via USB or ethernet connection and ready to play. The connectivity via USB is more stable than using Bluetooth. You can hold completely natural and smooth conversations via speakerphone as both sides of the conversation are transmitted at the same time, allowing conversations to flow just as they do in person.
Who’s this for?
Nearity A20 is designed for hybrid workers or enterprises that have the high-demand for video conferencing. Nearity A20 has served as an all-in-one solution for big names such as ByteDance and many more. Over 5,000 conference rooms in ByteDance have used Nearity A20 for its reliability and consistent audio performance.
Platform NearSync
To couple with A20, Nearity also has developed a platform called NearSync. It allows enterprises to do fleet management, device status, device restart and device firmware updates, in one. It aims to improve the company’s efficiency and reduce costs.
Price & Availability
$428 (plus local tax), Available now
For sales inquiries, contact us
About Nearity
Founded on a mission to bring people and institutions nearer to each other through sophisticated AV solutions, Nearity provides innovations for distance collaboration with long-term value. Empowered by pioneering audio technology that combines deep learning algorithm with traditional signal processing, Nearity offers a comprehensive portfolio from entry-level to high-end solutions that make conferencing easier, more efficient, and more productive.
Find us on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nearityglobal
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nearityofficial
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nearity
Contact:
Andy Xin
CEO of Nearity
andy.xin@nearity.co
Nearity A20 is a conference speakerphone designated for hybrid workers and enterprises in all-size rooms, all meetings. It includes an 8-element, 360° beamforming microarray that automatically levels louder and softer voices while suppressing interference, background noise, and reverberation. Up to five units can be daisy-chained together to cover meeting rooms of any size, ensuring that everyone in the audience has an equal opportunity to be heard.
The deep learning AI noise-cancel technology suppresses background noises during meetings, resulting in clear and uninterrupted communication among participants. This technology has been trained on a large dataset of meetings to optimize its performance in reducing noise. Hold completely natural conversations via speakerphone as both sides of the conversation are transmitted at the same time, allowing conversations to flow just as they do in person.
A20 can be powered by ethernet, which means no need for an extra charging cable. It’s simpler and more intuitive. It can be easily hooked up via USB or ethernet connection and ready to play. The connectivity via USB is more stable than using Bluetooth. You can hold completely natural and smooth conversations via speakerphone as both sides of the conversation are transmitted at the same time, allowing conversations to flow just as they do in person.
Who’s this for?
Nearity A20 is designed for hybrid workers or enterprises that have the high-demand for video conferencing. Nearity A20 has served as an all-in-one solution for big names such as ByteDance and many more. Over 5,000 conference rooms in ByteDance have used Nearity A20 for its reliability and consistent audio performance.
Platform NearSync
To couple with A20, Nearity also has developed a platform called NearSync. It allows enterprises to do fleet management, device status, device restart and device firmware updates, in one. It aims to improve the company’s efficiency and reduce costs.
Price & Availability
$428 (plus local tax), Available now
For sales inquiries, contact us
About Nearity
Founded on a mission to bring people and institutions nearer to each other through sophisticated AV solutions, Nearity provides innovations for distance collaboration with long-term value. Empowered by pioneering audio technology that combines deep learning algorithm with traditional signal processing, Nearity offers a comprehensive portfolio from entry-level to high-end solutions that make conferencing easier, more efficient, and more productive.
Find us on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nearityglobal
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nearityofficial
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nearity
Contact:
Andy Xin
CEO of Nearity
andy.xin@nearity.co
Contact
Andy XinContact
+8618913209908
+8618913209908
Categories