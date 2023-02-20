Carlieanderson, Have Raised 190 Million Euro’s for Its End of Year 2022 Global Infrastructure Fund
Copenhagen, Denmark, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carlie Anderson, have raised just over 190 Million Euro’s, end of year 2022. Global Infrastructure Fund “We are very fortunate to have the support and trust that comes from a close relationship with our partners and new investors alike,” said Mr Carlie Anderson CEO and at Carlie Anderson. “We are very confident that our unique approach to value all clients with the same respect, together with the long reach of Carlie Anderson, will keep us consistent in continuing to deliver great results for all our clients.”
Carlie Anderson invests in private infrastructure assets and companies with the potential of transformation into core infrastructure assets. Consistent with its predecessor funds, Carlie Anderson continue to pursue opportunities that benefit from operational efficiency improvements and value creation initiatives. The team’s focus sectors include Transportation, Logistics, Power Generation (including Renewable Generation), Natural Gas Infrastructure and Digital Infrastructure. “Private alternatives continue to be an area of focus for Carlie Anderson and our clients, and are pleased that Carlie Anderson's differentiated approach has resonated strongly with investors,” said Mr Carlie Anderson, CEO at Carlie Anderson.
Carlie Anderson along with its investment advisory affiliates, aims to give exceptional long-term investment service and a comprehensive suite of investment management results to a diverse client base, which includes corporations, institutions, and individuals worldwide. “We take a unique approach at Carlie Anderson when managing money, which is different to most companies because of our heightened insight on minimizing risk and preserving capital. Although our goal is to outperform the market over a full market rotation, striving to do it with minimum risk,” said Ethon Maine, Chief Visionary Officer at Carlie Anderson. For further information about Carlie Anderson, please visit: carlieanderson.com.
About Carlie Anderson Strategic Wealth Planning
Our main focus at Carlie Anderson Strategic Wealth Planning is dedicated to earning and supporting long-term clients and family relationships that will embrace multiple generations and we have committed our service levels to ensuring that this expectation is a reality for our clients. We are passionate about and committed to serving our fellow community members, their families and friends to the very best of our abilities.
Contact
Ester Lomas
+45 7873 0612
www.carlieanderson.com
